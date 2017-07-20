First female DPD chief appointed

City Manager T.C. Broadnax has announced that Detroit Deputy Police Chief U. Renee Hall has been chosen as the new chief of Dallas Police Department.

Press release from Dallas City Hall:

City Manager T.C. Broadnax today [Wednesday, July 19] announced that U. Renee Hall will become the first female police chief in the city’s history. Hall is deputy chief of the Detroit Police Department, where she directed the city’s Neighborhood Policing Bureau.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead the Dallas Police Department at this critical time in its history,” said Chief Hall. “I look forward to building on the successes of the past, preserving community trust and ensuring the safety of our officers and the entire Dallas community.”

More than 55 community and business leaders participated in panel interviews of the top seven candidates, a process Broadnax described as diverse, inclusive and participatory.

“Chief Hall is a proven leader with a stellar background and a passion for public service,” Broadnax said. “These are qualities I believe are critical as we tackle crime to make our city safer while addressing organizational and policy issues within the department.”

Hall has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Grambling State University and master’s degrees in security administration and intelligence analysis from the University of Detroit Mercy. A graduate of the FBI National Academy, she also completed the Police Executive Leadership Institute and is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

As deputy chief in Detroit, Chief Hall developed and implemented comprehensive community policing and mentor programs, forged partnerships and established trust within minority communities while also building strong relationships between officers of all ranks and community stakeholders. Under her leadership, the city of Detroit experienced a 40-year low in homicides and double-digit reductions in violent crime for three consecutive years.

Her responsibilities also included oversight of police services for six precincts and 720 sworn and non-sworn personnel.

Hall is expected to begin her duties as Police Chief on Sept. 5.

