Folkerth releases single

The Rev. Eric Folkerth of Northaven United Methodist Church released a new single today. “Your Full Height” was inspired by the Women’s Marches, the airport protests and other demonstrations that he’s participated in over the past few weeks, although he says it’s not a protest song.

“It’s been an honor to stand alongside women, Muslim, Immigrants, and LGBTQ friends, as they stand up to their full height these past weeks,” Folkerth wrote on Facebook. “Not so much a protest song, as a song for the protestors.”

The song is available for download on iTunes and can be previewed on his blog.

