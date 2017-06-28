FREE Taylor Dayne concert tonight

Calling all Taylor Dayne fans: The “Tell It To My Heart” hitmaker will perform tonight at The BandShell stage at Fair Park in a free concert as part of the Music Concert Series at The BandShell.

Admission is free, and parking at Gate 6 is also free. The concert starts at 7 p.m.

Small coolers are allowed, but alcohol and glass containers are prohibited.

And you can go ahead and mark your calendar for the Fair Park Fourth event on July 4, featuring spectacular fireworks and concessions, from 3-10 p.m. Admission is free, but parking is $10.

Events are subject to change without notice. For information visit FairPark.org.

