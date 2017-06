We wrote a few weeks ago about Echo Theatre‘s Pride Month play Brides of the Moon, from the writing collective known as The Five Lesbian Brothers, which runs through this weekend. Well, to celebrate the gay in June, Friday’s performance is officially designated Pride Night at Echo. And if you’re a virgin (i.e., first-time Echo patron) you get $10 off your tickets. Just use the promo code PRIDE when you check out here.

