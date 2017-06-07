Help fund QueerBomb through donation match offer

QueerBomb, the organization that stages events each June to help North Texas celebrate national LGBT Pride Month, has a chance to double its donation dollars right now, and is urging everyone to help fill the group’s coffers.

According to the QueerBomb Facebook page, “A very generous donor has offered to match every donation we receive up to $500 before Friday [June 9]. So if you give $1, it’s like giving $2; $5 becomes $10, etc. Help keep this celebration FREE and FABULOUS! Now’s the time to chip in to make this year’s QueerBomb the best yet!”

Donate now through QueerBomb’s GoFundMe page and maximize your charitable dollars, thanks to this gracious donor. As of 11:30 a.m. today (Tuesday, June 6), the GofFundMe effort was just about halfway to its $3,000 goal.

QueerBomb has been holding Pride Month events each June since 2014. The events are free to the public and organized completely by volunteers. This year’s QueerBomb Pride party is set for Saturday, June 24, beginning at 5 p.m. at RBC Deep Ellum, 2617 Commerce St.

Check out the QueerBomb Facebook Page for details.

