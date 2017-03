Rene Moreno, the acclaimed local director who died of cardiac arrest earlier this week at age 57, will be interred at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas, on Greenville Avenue near the intersection with LBJ. The service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday. A memorial will be set for some time in April. Family requests that in lieu of flowers, mourners make a donation to the charity of their choice.

