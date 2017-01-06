The gay agenda • 01-06-17

­­­Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff WriterDavid Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guests are Karen McCrocklin and Steve Atkinson talking about their experience at Gateway Church; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org.

JANUARY

• Jan. 9: Soulcycle

Charity ride benefiting Black Tie Dinner at 7:30 p.m. at SoulCycle Uptown, 3699 McKinney Ave. $40 basic 45-minute ride. $100 VIP front row bike selection.

• Jan. 9: Denton Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1111 Cordell St, Denton.

• Jan. 10: Snap Kitchen opening

Holiday cocktails and tunes from DJ Brandon Moses with 25 percent of sales going to Resource Center from 6-9 p.m. at Snap Kitch Oak Lawn, 4436 Lemmon Ave.

• Jan. 10: Dallas Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church, 1641 W Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton.

• Jan. 12: Little Black Dress Party

The FashionCited preview party that benefits Legal Hospice of Texas from 7-9:30 p.m. at Goodson Acura, 4801 Lemmon Ave. Tickets are $25 at the door, and include food, drinks and music. For information call 214-521-6622 or email kamesha@legalhospice.org.

• Jan 12: Gray Pride

First mixer of the year from 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Jan. 13: High Tech Happy Hour

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Two Corks and a Bottle, 2800 Routh St., Ste. 140.

• Jan. 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

• Jan. 16: 12th Annual MLK Symposium

The Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture holds the 12th Annual MLK Symposium from 7-9 p.m. at Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. The theme for this year’s event is “MLK’s Legacy: Issues of Social Justice in the 21st Century,” and it will focus on ensuring equality under the law and civil rights for all citizens. Keynote speakers will be Jelani Cobb and Alicia Garza. To register or for more information call 214-871-2440 or visit DallasInstitute.org.

• Jan. 17: Stonewall elections

Stonewall officer elections at 7 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

• Jan. 17: Fort Worth Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at First Jefferson Unitarian Church, 959 Sandy Lane, Fort Worth.

• Jan 17: Outlast Youth

LGBT Youth Homelessness Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• Jan 20: Protest at the Inauguration

Protest on Inauguration Day Against War, Racism and Inequality from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at Freedom Plaza, 14th St NW & Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

• Jan. 21: Women’s March on Austin

The Women’s March on Austin, a sister event to the Women’s March on Washington, is taking place in D.C. from noon-6 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin.

• Jan. 21: Gaybingo

• Jan. 23: Denton Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1111 Cordell St, Denton.

• Jan. 24: The Refugee Camp Experience

The Dallas Holocaust Museum in conjunction with the International Rescue Committee presents a panel on life in modern-day refugee camps with panelists from Rwanda, Sudan and Syria from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Dallas Holocaust Museum, 211 N. Record St.

• Jan. 24: Dallas Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church, 1641 W Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton.

• Jan. 29: International Holocaust Remembrance Day

On the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the Dallas Holocaust Museum has a gathering of hope and remembrance at 2 p.m. at 211 N. Record St.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 2: George Takei

Dallas Holocaust Museum and SMU Embrey Human Rights Program present George Takei speaks about his childhood experiences during World War II in a U.S. internment camp at 6:30 p.m. at McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz Lane.

• Feb. 18: Gaybingo

• Feb. 25: Dash for the Beads

5K and 10K run, 1K walk and festival at Kidd Springs Park, 711 W. Canty St.

MARCH

• March 4: Toast to Life

From 7-11 p.m. at Empire Room, 1225 N Riverfront Blvd.

• March 18: Gaybingo

• March 20: Advocacy Day in Austin

Speak to your legislators. GALA North Texas will sponsor buses to Austin. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin.

• March 25: AIDS Walk South Dallas

• March 31-April 2: Texas Traditions Rodeo

Texas Gay Rodeo Association presents Texas Traditions Rodeo. Gates open at 11 a.m. at Diamond T Arena, 6900 E. Sherman Drive, Denton.

APRIL

• April 8: No Tie Dinner

This year’s theme is An Artful Life, inspired by the pop artists. From 7-10 p.m. at Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave.

• April 15: Gaybingo

• April 16: Easter in the Park

The pooch parade in Oak Lawn’s Lee Park is an Easter tradition.

• April 28: Celebration of Excellence Dinner

The North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce presents its Business Excellence Awards at ts Celebration of Excellence Dinner. Details to follow.

MAY

• May 6: House of DIFFA: Arabesque

At 6 p.m. at Omni Hotel, 555 S Lamar Street.

• May 18-21: TBRU: Boot Camp

TBRU 22 moves to the Hyatt Regency, 300 Reunion Blvd.

• May 20: Evening of Hope

AID Outreach Center gala and fashion show at 6 p.m. at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel, 200 Main St., Fort Worth.

• May 20: Gaybingo

JUNE

• June 2: Metro Ball

Taylor Dayne and Cece Peniston headline the fundraiser for the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund along with American Idol favorite David Henandez from 7-10 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. $250 VIP package for four. GDMAF.org.

• June 3: Bloomin’ Ball

