The Gay Agenda • 01-13-17

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is state Re. Victoria Neave talking about the new legislative session; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenski@myresourcecenter.org.

JANUARY

• Jan. 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

• Jan. 16: 12th Annual MLK Symposium

The Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture holds the 12th Annual MLK Symposium from 7-9 p.m. at Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. The theme for this year’s event is “MLK’s Legacy: Issues of Social Justice in the 21st Century,” and it will focus on ensuring equality under the law and civil rights for all citizens. Keynote speakers will be Jelani Cobb and Alicia Garza. To register or for more information call 214-871-2440 or visit DallasInstitute.org.

• Jan. 17: Stonewall elections

Stonewall officer elections at 7 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

• Jan. 17: Fort Worth

Trans/SOFFA meetingGroup meeting at 7 p.m. at First Jefferson Unitarian Church, 959 Sandy Lane, Fort Worth.

• Jan. 17: Outlast Youth

LGBT Youth Homelessness Meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• Jan. 18: Dallas Frontrunners

Walk or run on the Katy Trail. Meet at 7:15 p.m. at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park, 3333 Turtle Creek Blvd.

• Jan. 18: Mayor’s LGBT Task Force

Mayor’s advisory board chaired by Councilman Adam Medrano meets at 6:30 p.m. on the lower level of Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.

• Jan 20: Protest at the Inauguration

Protest on Inauguration Day Against War, Racism and Inequality from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at Freedom Plaza, 14th St NW & Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

• Jan. 21: Women’s March on Austin

The Women’s March on Austin, a sister event to the Women’s March on Washington, is taking place in D.C. from noon-6 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin.

• Jan. 21: Dallas Frontrunners

Walk or run on the Katy Trail. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park, 3333 Turtle Creek Blvd.

• Jan. 21: Gaybingo

• Jan. 23: Denton Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1111 Cordell St, Denton.

• Jan. 24: The Refugee Camp Experience

The Dallas Holocaust Museum in conjunction with the International Rescue Committee presents a panel on life in modern-day refugee camps with panelists from Rwanda, Sudan and Syria from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Dallas Holocaust Museum, 211 N. Record St.

• Jan. 24: Dallas Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church, 1641 W Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton.

• Jan 24: Dallas Stonewall Young Democrats

Meet at 7 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

• Jan 27: Bloomin’ Ball kickoff

Complimentary cocktails, gourmet coffee, desserts, DJ Tony Dean, live performances and a raffle. Happy hour at 5 p.m., hors d’oeuvres at 6:30 p.m. and comments by Steven Pace at 7 p.m. at Spaces, 1919 McKinney Ave.

• Jan 28: Gay for Good

DFW G4G volunteers with Dallas Animal Services Lend a Hand Program walking dogs, making treats and toys and assisting where needed at 11 a.m. at Dallas Animal Services, 1818 N Westmoreland Road. Contact Duncan Smith at

dms3dallas@tx.rr.com.

• Jan. 29: International Holocaust Remembrance Day

On the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the Dallas Holocaust Museum has a gathering of hope and remembrance at 2 p.m. at 211 N. Record St.

• Jan. 30: After Orlando

An international theater action in response to the Pulse nightclub massacre is an evening of short plays followed by a reception in conjunction with Cara Mia Theatre Co. and Jubilee Theatre at 7 p.m. at Stage West, 821 W. Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth. Free but donations benefit LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 2: George Takei

Dallas Holocaust Museum and SMU Embrey Human Rights Program present George Takei speaks about his childhood experiences during World War II in a U.S. internment camp at 6:30 p.m. at McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz Lane.

• Feb. 7: Classic Chassis Car Club

Monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Feb. 7: From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?

Screening at Galerstein Women’s Center at UT Dallas. Free.

• Feb. 8: From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?

Screening at 6:30 p.m. St. Luke Community UMC, 5710 E. R.L. Thornton. Free.

• Feb. 8: From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?

Screening at 7 p.m. at Roper Hall, Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, Hillcrest at Spring Valley roads. Free.

• Feb. 12: From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?

Screening at 5 p.m. at Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. $10.

• Feb. 18: Gaybingo

• Feb. 24: Spring Fling

Mr. and Miss Charity America present Spring Fling benefiting the Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network, Rhonda Mae’s Wall of Food and Tucker’s Gift at 7:30 p.m. at Urban Cowboy, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• Feb. 25: Dash for the Beads

5K and 10K run, 1K walk and festival at Kidd Springs Park, 711 W. Canty St.

MARCH

• March 4: Toast to Life

From 7-11 p.m. at Empire Room, 1225 N Riverfront Blvd.

• March 18: Gaybingo

