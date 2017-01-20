The Gay Agenda • 01-20-17

­­­Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guests are newlyweds Beau & Major; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org.

JANUARY

• Jan. 20: Protest at the Inauguration

Protest on Inauguration Day Against War, Racism and Inequality from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at Freedom Plaza, 14th St NW & Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

• Jan. 20: Federal Club mixer

From 6-8 p.m. at III Minster Pub, 2600 Cedar Springs Road #1 at Gables Villa Rosa.

• Jan. 20: Saying No to the Trump Agenda

Protest of Resistance from 5-6:30 p.m. at Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.

• Jan. 21: Women’s March on Austin

The Women’s March on Austin, a sister event to the Women’s March on Washington, is taking place in D.C. from noon-6 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin.

• Jan. 21: Dallas Women’s March

March at 10 a.m. from Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.

• Jan. 21: Women’s March–Fort Worth

March at noon from Tarrant County Courthouse, 100 W. Weatherford St., Fort Worth.

• Jan. 21: Dallas Frontrunners

Walk or run on the Katy Trail. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park, 3333 Turtle Creek Blvd.

• Jan. 21: Critterman for kids, CPR training

Rainbow Roundup presents Critterman with a show for the kids while a Children’s Hospital paramedic gives CPR training to parents from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at 7920 Belt Line Road.

• Jan. 21: Gaybingo

• Jan. 23: Denton Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1111 Cordell St, Denton.

• Jan. 23-25: DIVA new member clinics

Dallas Independent Volleyball Association new member clinics for anyone interested in playing in the upcoming season from 6:30-9 p.m. at KB Polk Recreation Center, 6801 Roper St. Free but register online at www.divadallas.org under the events tab.

• Jan. 24: The Refugee Camp Experience The Dallas Holocaust Museum in

conjunction with the International Rescue Committee presents a panel on life in

modern-day refugee camps with panelists from Rwanda, Sudan and Syria from

6:30-7:30 p.m. at Dallas Holocaust

Museum, 211 N. Record St.

• Jan. 24: Dallas Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church, 1641 W Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton.

• Jan 24: Dallas Stonewall Young Democrats

Meet at 7 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

• Jan. 24: Turtle Creek Chorale auditions

Become a member. Audition from 5:30-7 p.m. at Sammons Center for the Arts, 3630 Harry Hines Blvd.

• Jan. 26: Outrageous Oral

Federal Club and Lambda Group of Dallas will tell their stories. 7 p.m. at the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• Jan 27: Bloomin’ Ball kickoff

Complimentary cocktails, gourmet coffee, desserts, DJ Tony Dean, live performances and a raffle. Happy hour at 5 p.m., hors d’oeuvres at 6:30 p.m. and comments by Steven Pace at 7 p.m. at Spaces,

1919 McKinney Ave.

• Jan 28: Gay for Good

DFW G4G volunteers with Dallas Animal Services Lend a Hand Program walking dogs, making treats and toys and assisting where needed at 11 a.m. at Dallas Animal Services, 1818 N Westmoreland Road. Contact Duncan Smith at

dms3dallas@tx.rr.com.

• Jan. 29: International Holocaust Remembrance Day

On the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the Dallas Holocaust Museum has a gathering of hope and remembrance at 2 p.m. at 211 N. Record St.

• Jan. 30: After Orlando

An international theater action in response to the Pulse nightclub massacre is an evening of short plays followed by a reception in conjunction with Cara Mia Theatre Co. and Jubilee Theatre at 7 p.m. at Stage West, 821 W. Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth. Free but donations benefit LGBTQ S.A.V.E.S.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 2: George Takei

Dallas Holocaust Museum and SMU Embrey Human Rights Program present George Takei speaks about his childhood experiences during World War II in a U.S. internment camp at 6:30 p.m. at McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz Lane.

• Feb. 7: Classic Chassis Car Club

Monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Feb. 7: From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?

Screening at Galerstein Women’s Center at UT Dallas. Free.

• Feb. 8: From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?

Screening at 6:30 p.m. St. Luke Community UMC, 5710 E. R.L. Thornton. Free.

• Feb. 8: Lambda Legal mixer

Hear about coordinated national strategy in response to the new administration. From 6-8 p.m. at Cedar Grove,

4123 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 110.

• Feb. 11: From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?

Screening at 7 p.m. at Roper Hall, Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, Hillcrest at Spring Valley roads. Free.

• Feb. 12: From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?

Screening at 5 p.m. at Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. $10.

• Feb. 18: Gaybingo

• Feb. 21: Awareness About the Care Needs of LGBTQ Older Adults

1.5 CEUs available for social work and nursing home administrators. Networking begins at 6 p.m. and programs at 6:30 p.m. at The Senior Source, 3910 Harry Hines Blvd. RSVP to Educaredallas@gmail.com.

• Feb. 23: Leah Lax speaks

Author Leah Lax talks about leaving the Hasidic world and coming out at 7 p.m. at Temple Emanu-el, 8500 Hillcrest Ave.

• Feb. 24: Spring Fling

Mr. and Miss Charity America present Spring Fling benefiting the Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network, Rhonda Mae’s Wall of Food and Tucker’s Gift at 7:30 p.m. at Urban Cowboy, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

……………..

Can’t make it to the Women’s March in D.C. this weekend? You have plenty of options. Marches are planned for Saturday in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Denton. There are also protests set for Dallas on Friday (today) in Dallas. See the listings for details.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition January 20, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)