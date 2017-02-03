The gay agenda • 02-03-17

­­­Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is community counselor Candy Marcum; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenski@myresourcecenter.org; LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 3: Protest against the pipelines

The Society of Native Nations is organizing a protest against President Donald Trump’s executive order allowing construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline, halted last year by President Obama, and the Keystone XL Black Snake Pipeline, rejected by Obama in 2015. The protest is set for 4-7 p.m. outside the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers office in the Earle Cabell Federal Building, 1100 Commerce St. in Dallas. The rally at the Cabell building will be followed by a march through downtown.

• Feb. 4: Protest against Officer William Martin

Concerned citizens gather with the Craig family to press for Officer William Martin’s firing and to increase the equity and transparency of Fort Worth policing from 3-7 p.m. at Tarrant County Courthouse, 100 W. Weatherford Street, Fort Worth.

• Feb. 4: Not Going Back LGBT rally and march

Take Back Oak Lawn, Queerbomb, Lambda Legal and others rally and march to send the message “We are not going back on civil rights” from 4-6 p.m. beginning at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 5: Allyson Robinson speaks

Transgender Baptist minister Allyson Robinson speaks at 10:55 a.m. with lunch and conversation to follow at Royal Lane Baptist Church, 6707 Royal Lane.

• Feb. 7: Classic Chassis Car Club

Monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Feb. 7: From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?

Screening in the McDermott Suite MC 4.4 at UT Dallas, and hosted by Carolyn Lipshy Galerstein Women’s Center and the Multicultural Center. Followed by a discussion with the producers and Pd.D. student Michael Mims, who is working on a book on Dallas’ LGBT history.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Free.

• Feb. 7: Turtle Creek Association membership mixer

Complimentary lite bites for the January membership mixer from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Paul Martin’s American Grill, 3848 Oak Lawn Ave #240. RSVP at 214-526-2800.

• Feb. 7: On Gender Identityand Expression

The Community Unitarian Universalist Church of Plano’s Welcoming Congregation Renewal Committee will host a free workshop to share information, experiences, and updated language on gender identity and gender expression with congregants and community members from 7–8:30 p.m. at 2875 E. Parker Road, Plano.

• Feb. 7: GEAR: Young Adult Gender Identity Group

Young trans adults 18-29 group in partnership with SMU’s Center for Family Counseling at 6 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 8: LGBT-friendly west coast swing class.

Dallas Pride Dance presents instructor Lori Hayner teaching the coolest dance in the universe for beginners, advanced, couples and singles. 8-10 pm at You Can Dance Dallas studio, 14833 Inwood Raod, Addison. $15 suggested donation per person. Everyone welcome.

kapustinfan@yahoo.com; 940-297-7943.

• Feb. 8: From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?

Screening at 6:30 p.m. St. Luke Community UMC, 5710 E. R.L. Thornton. Free.

• Feb. 8: Lambda Legal mixer

Hear about coordinated national strategy in response to the new administration. From 6-8 p.m. at Cedar Grove,

4123 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 110.

• Feb. 9: Business Connections MixerGLBT Chamber of Commerce

business mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. at Tillman’s Roadhouse, 324 W 7th St.

• Feb. 9: Texas Exes Pride Alumni

UT LGBT and ally alumni gather from 5-7 p.m. at Cedar Springs Tap house, 4123 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 9: Gray Pride monthly mixer

Come enjoy the company of LGBT folks over 50 from 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 9: ‘Hedwig’ Pride night

Pride night with after party with DJ and cast members of Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St. Tickets at ATTPAC.org/Hedwig. Use promo code PRIDE.

• Feb. 10: Cantor Don Croll installation

Congregation Beth El Binah welcomes its new clergy member Don Croll in a musical service at 7:30 p.m. at Northaven UMC, 11211 Preston Road. Everyone welcome.

• Feb. 11: From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?

Screening at 7 p.m. at Roper Hall, Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, Hillcrest at Spring Valley roads. Free.

• Feb. 11: Impulse Group Dallas

Impulse Group Dallas celebrates its second anniversary with a party from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at the Candleroom. $20 at the door. Advance $15.Facebook.com/ImpulseGroupDAL.

• Feb. 12: From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?

Screening at 5 p.m. at Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. $10.

• Feb. 13: Gray Pride support group

SMU’s Center for Family Counseling offers a weekly support group for Gray Pride members from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 17: High Tech Happy Hour

Hosted by SMU Cox School of Business LGBTQ and Allies organization from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd.

• Feb. 18: Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place 6-9 p.m. the third Saturday of the month in the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. February theme is Studi O69 for information call 214-540-4458. Visit MyResourceCenter.org for information and tickets.

• Feb. 18: Boys Do Babs

The Turtle Creek Chorale, Camarata and Jodi Crawford Wright celebrate Barbra Streisand in a cabaret performance at

8 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. $40-95. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Feb. 18: Pride@Work

Pride@Work Texas chapter meeting from 2-4 p.m. at Becky Moeller Auditorium, Texas AFL-CIO Building, 1106 Lavaca St., Austin.

• Feb. 21: Awareness About the Care Needs of LGBTQ Older Adults

1.5 CEUs available for social work and nursing home administrators offered by Ed-U-Care. Networking begins at 6 p.m. and programs at 6:30 p.m. at The Senior Source, 3910 Harry Hines Blvd. RSVP to

Educaredallas@gmail.com.

• Feb. 23: Leah Lax speaks

Author Leah Lax talks about leaving the Hasidic world and coming out at 7 p.m. at Temple Emanu-el, 8500 Hillcrest Ave.

Take Back Oak Lawn, Queerbomb, Lambda Legal and others will stage an LGBT rights rally at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road (pictured here during a rally last summer following the shootings at Pulse in Orlando), followed by a march, on Saturday. See Gay Agenda listings for details. (Photo courtesy Chad Mantooth).

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition February 3, 2017.

