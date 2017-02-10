The Gay Agenda • 02-10-17

­­­Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guests are Selma to Stonewall producers Marilyn Bennett and Gil Caldwell; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 10: Cantor Don Croll installation

Congregation Beth El Binah welcomes its new clergy member Don Croll in a musical service at 7:30 p.m. at Northaven UMC, 11211 Preston Road. Everyone welcome.

• Feb. 11: From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?

Screening at 7 p.m. at Roper Hall, Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration, Hillcrest at Spring Valley roads. Free.

• Feb. 11: North Texas Council of Clubs

Quarterly meeting and open house from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Trinity Metropolitan Community Church, 933 E Avenue J, Grand Prairie.

• Feb. 11: Impulse Group Dallas

Impulse Group Dallas celebrates its second anniversary with a party from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. at the Candleroom. $20 at the door. Advance $15.Facebook.com/ImpulseGroupDAL.

• Feb. 12: From Selma to Stonewall: Are We There Yet?

Screening at 5 p.m. at Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd. $10.

• Feb. 12: Texas Japanese Gardens in context

A lecture by Dr. Kendall Brown co-sponsored by Friends of Oak Cliff Parks and The Dallas Public Library at 3 p.m. at North Oak Cliff Branch, 302 W. 10th St.

• Feb. 13: Gray Pride support group

SMU’s Center for Family Counseling offers a weekly support group for Gray Pride members from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Feb. 14: East Texas PFLAG meeting

At 6:30 p.m. at Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, 315 N Broadway Ave, Tyler.

• Feb. 15: LGBT-friendly west coast swing class.

Dallas Pride Dance presents instructor Lori Hayner teaching the coolest dance in the universe for beginners, advanced, couples and singles. 8-10 pm at You Can Dance Dallas studio, 14833 Inwood Raod, Addison. $15 suggested donation per person. Everyone welcome.

kapustinfan@yahoo.com; 940-297-7943.

• Feb. 16: Equality Texas in Dallas

Legislative update and actions you can take to advance and protect equality in Texas from 6-8 p.m. at Sambuca Uptown, 2120 McKinney Ave.

• Feb. 17: High Tech Happy Hour

Hosted by SMU Cox School of Business LGBTQ and Allies organization from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd.

• Feb. 18: Studi O69 Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• Feb. 18: Boys Do Babs

The Turtle Creek Chorale, Camarata and Jodi Crawford Wright celebrate Barbra Streisand in a cabaret performance at

8 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. $40-95. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• Feb. 18: Pride@Work

Pride@Work Texas chapter meeting from 2-4 p.m. at Becky Moeller Auditorium, Texas AFL-CIO Building,

1106 Lavaca St., Austin.

• Feb. 18: BTIPS TX Crowning Debut

Crowning debut of the first Mr Black Trans Dallas, Trenton Johnson from, 3-5 p.m. at Black Transmen Inc, 3530 Forest Lane.

• Feb. 21: Awareness About the Care Needs of LGBTQ Older Adults

1.5 CEUs available for social work and nursing home administrators offered by Ed-U-Care. Networking begins at 6 p.m. and programs at 6:30 p.m. at The Senior Source, 3910 Harry Hines Blvd. RSVP to Educafedallas@gmail.com

• Feb. 21: Log Cabin Republicans

Dallas County D.A. Faith Johnson speaks at 6:30 p.m. at Coal Vines Pizza, 2404 Cedar Springs Road #500.

• Feb. 22: LGBT-friendly west coast swing class.

Dallas Pride Dance presents instructor Lori Hayner teaching the coolest dance in the universe for beginners, advanced, couples and singles. 8-10 pm at You Can Dance Dallas studio, 14833 Inwood Raod, Addison. $15 suggested donation per person. Everyone welcome.

kapustinfan@yahoo.com; 940-297-7943.

• Feb. 23: Leah Lax speaks

Author Leah Lax talks about leaving the Hasidic world and coming out at 7 p.m. at Temple Emanu-el, 8500 Hillcrest Ave.

• Feb. 24: Spring Fling

Mr. and Miss Charity America present Spring Fling benefiting the Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network, Rhonda Mae’s Wall of Food and Tucker’s Gift at 7:30 p.m. at Urban Cowboy, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• Feb. 25: Dash for the Beads

5K and 10K run, 1K walk and festival at Kidd Springs Park, 711 W. Canty St.

• Feb. 28: Last Night in Black History

Michael D’Andre Childs from Artist Unplugged emcees a showcase of fashion designs from students at The Art Institute of Dallas, tribal dance and music, storytelling, poetry speaks and honors influential black leaders in history benefiting Artitude, a new non-profit to unite LGBT and diverse community artists from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St.

MARCH

• March 3-5: Scoot Back to Big D

Pegasus Squares LGBT square dancing club hosts its inaugural Fly-In with more than 15 hours of dancing in two concurrent halls. Sons of Hermann Hall,

3414 Elm St. The host hotel is LaQuinta, 10001 N. Central Expressway.

• March 4: Toast to Life

Lady Bunny returns to host the Resource Center fundraiser from 7-11 p.m. at Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.

• March 8: Planned Parenthood Awards Luncheon

Marcia Clark is the speaker. Tickets are $150. Reservations at 214-302-8382.

• March 18: Pot O’ Gold Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

Gil Caldwell and Marilyn Bennett, producers of the movie From Selma to Stonewall, will be the special guests on this week’s Lambda Weekly program, at 1 p.m. Sunday. Screenings of the film in the Metroplex continue with a screening Sunday evening at the Texas Theater in Oak Cliff. See Gay Agenda listings for details.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition February, 10 2017.

