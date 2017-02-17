Gay Agenda • 02-17-17

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.
• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guests are transgender activists Katie Sprinkle and Leslie McMurray; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Janenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St. #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.
FEBRUARY
• Feb. 17: High Tech Happy Hour
Hosted by SMU Cox School of Business LGBTQ and Allies organization from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Meadows Museum, 5900 Bishop Blvd.
• Feb. 17: Mustache Envy & Queerlesque
A transmultigendernautical adventure through queerdom beginning at 10 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s. 3014 Throckmorton St. For information visit Facebook.com/ MustacheEnvyDallas.
• Feb. 18: Studi O69 Gaybingo
Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.
• Feb. 18: Boys Do Babs
The Turtle Creek Chorale, Camarata and Jodi Crawford Wright celebrate Barbra Streisand in a cabaret performance at
8 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. $40-95. TurtleCreekChorale.com.
• Feb. 18: Pride@Work
Pride@Work Texas chapter meeting from 2-4 p.m. at Becky Moeller Auditorium, Texas AFL-CIO Building, 1106 Lavaca St., Austin.
• Feb. 18: BTIPS TX Crowning Debut
Crowning debut of the first Mr Black Trans Dallas, Trenton Johnson from, 3-5 p.m. at Black Transmen Inc, 3530 Forest Lane.
• Feb. 20: Gray Pride
Monday meet up for folks 50 and up to share your story, watch a movie, make a new friend or play a game from 1-5 p.m. at Resource Center 5750 Cedar Springs Road.
• Feb. 21: Awareness About the Care Needs of LGBTQ Older Adults
1.5 CEUs available for social work and nursing home administrators offered by Ed-U-Care. Networking begins at 6 p.m. and programs at 6:30 p.m. at The Senior Source, 3910 Harry Hines Blvd. RSVP to Educaredallas@gmail.com.
• Feb. 21: Log Cabin Republicans
Dallas County D.A. Faith Johnson speaks at 6:30 p.m. at Coal Vines Pizza, 2404 Cedar Springs Road #500.
• Feb. 21: Stonewall Democrats
Monthly meeting from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.
• Feb. 22: LGBT-friendly west coast swing class.
Dallas Pride Dance presents instructor Lori Hayner teaching the coolest dance in the universe for beginners, advanced, couples and singles. 8-10 pm at You Can Dance Dallas studio, 14833 Inwood Road, Addison. $15 suggested donation per person. Everyone welcome.
kapustinfan@yahoo.com; 940-297-7943.
• Feb. 23: Leah Lax speaks
Author Leah Lax talks about leaving the Chasidic world and coming out at 7 p.m. at Temple Emanu-el, 8500 Hillcrest Road.
• Feb. 24: Spring Fling
Mr. and Miss Charity America present Spring Fling benefiting the Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network, Rhonda Mae’s Wall of Food and Tucker’s Gift at 7:30 p.m. at Urban Cowboy, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.
• Feb. 25: Dash for the Beads
5K and 10K run, 1K walk and festival at Kidd Springs Park, 711 W. Canty St.
• Feb. 28: Last Night in Black History
Michael D’Andre Childs from Artist Unplugged emcees a showcase of fashion designs from students at The Art Institute of Dallas, tribal dance and music, storytelling, poetry speaks and honors influential black leaders in history benefiting Artitude, a new non-profit to unite LGBT and diverse community artists from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St.
MARCH
• March 2: Cirque du Soleil Promise House benefit
Kurios at 8 p.m. at Lone Star Park, 1000 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie. Tickets $85-100 at PromiseHouse.org.
• March 3-5: Scoot Back to Big D
Pegasus Squares LGBT square dancing club hosts its inaugural Fly-In with more than 15 hours of dancing in two concurrent halls. Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St. The host hotel is LaQuinta, 10001 N. Central Expressway.
• March 4: Toast to Life
Lady Bunny returns to host the Resource Center fundraiser from 7-11 p.m. at Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.
• March 8: Planned Parenthood Awards Luncheon
Marcia Clark is the speaker. Tickets are $150. Reservations at 214-302-8382.
• March 17: Mustache Envy & Queerlesque
A transmultigendernautical adventure through queerdom beginning at 10 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s. 3014 Throckmorton St. For information visit Facebook.com/MustacheEnvyDallas.
• March 18: Pot O’ Gold Gaybingo
Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.
• March 20: Advocacy Day in Austin
Speak to your legislators. GALA North Texas will sponsor buses to Austin. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin.
• March 23-25: Topsy Turvy
The Turtle Creek Chorale presents Topsy Turvy: Songs You Thought You Knew at 7:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. $25-65. TurtleCreekChorale.com.
• March 25: AIDS Walk South Dallas
From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd.
• March 31-April 2: Texas Traditions Rodeo
Texas Gay Rodeo Association presents Texas Traditions Rodeo. Gates open at 11 a.m. at Diamond T Arena, 6900 E. Sherman Drive, Denton.
APRIL
• April 8: No Tie Dinner
This year’s theme is An Artful Life, inspired by the pop artists. From 7-10 p.m. at Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. $75. Tickets at NoTieDinner.org
• April 15: Purple Gaybingo
Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.
