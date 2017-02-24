The Gay Agenda • 02-24-17

­­­Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is Jay Malone from Indivisible; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.

FEBRUARY

• Through March 31: St. Matthew’s Cathedral Arts

Jessica Bell and Cristina Estrella Riggs bring their artwork to the Sundermann Gallery exhibition: Project Hope. St. Matthew’s Cathedral Arts, 5100 Ross Ave.

• Feb. 24: Spring Fling

Mr. and Miss Charity America present Spring Fling benefiting the Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network, Rhonda Mae’s Wall of Food and Tucker’s Gift at 7:30 p.m. at Urban Cowboy, 2620 E. Lancaster Ave., Fort Worth.

• Feb. 25: Dash for the Beads

5K and 10K run, 1K walk and festival at Kidd Springs Park, 711 W. Canty St.

• Feb. 26: Mardi Gras Oak Cliff Parade

Ninth annual parade on Davis Street from Edgefield Avenue to the Bishop Arts District from 4-5 p.m.

• Feb. 26: African American History Month Gospel Concert

Gospel concert from 3-5 p.m. at St. James A.M.E., 1107 E Oak St, Denton.

• Feb. 28: Last Night in Black History

Michael D’Andre Childs from Artist Unplugged emcees a showcase of fashion designs from students at The Art Institute of Dallas, tribal dance and music, storytelling, poetry speaks and honors influential black leaders in history benefiting Artitude, a new non-profit to unite LGBT and diverse community artists from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St.

• Feb. 28: Family Night at Durkins

GALA meets from 5-8 p.m. at Durkin Pizza, 8930 State Highway 121, McKinney.

MARCH

• March 1: Ashes on the Strip

Cathedral of Hope Senior Pastor The Rev. Dr. Neil G Cazares-Thomas and other ministers will offer Ashes on the Strip at 5 p.m. at The Crossroads — Throckmorton Street and Cedar Springs Road.

• March 2: Cirque du Soleil Promise House benefit

Kurios at 8 p.m. at Lone Star Park, 1000 Lone Star Parkway, Grand Prairie. Tickets $85-100 at PromiseHouse.org.

• March 2: Brewing Up Business

North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce networking event from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Zephyr, 4001 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 3-5: Scoot Back to Big D

Pegasus Squares LGBT square dancing club hosts its inaugural Fly-In with more than 15 hours of dancing in two concurrent halls. Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St. The host hotel is LaQuinta, 10001 N. Central Expressway.

• March 4: Toast to Life

Lady Bunny returns to host the Resource Center fundraiser from 7-11 p.m. at Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.

• March 6: Meet the City Manager

Meet Dallas’ new city manager, T.C. Broadnax at 6 p.m. at Hitt auditorium, Methodist Medical Center, 1441 N. Beckley Ave.

• March 7: Lunch and Learn

Sara Abosch, senior director of education, discusses Zakhor: the History and Politics of Holocaust Memorialization in Israel and the U.S. from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Dallas Holocaust Museum, 211 N. Record St. Free.

• March 8: Planned Parenthood Awards Luncheon

Marcia Clark is the speaker. Tickets are $150. Reservations at 214-302-8382.

• March 12: DFW Pride Happy Hour

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Stirr Dallas, 2803 Main St. #110.

• March 16: Gay Women’s Gathering:

An Evening on Lesbian Pregnancy with a focus on legal and medical safety for the LGBT community, the event features a doctor, a lawyer and a sperm bank rep. From 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope Interfaith Peace Chapel, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 18: Pot O’ Gold Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• March 19: ‘Freedom to Marry’

Local premiere of the film Freedom to Marry by Eddie Rosenstein at the Texas Theatre, 231 W.Jefferson Blvd.

• March 20: Advocacy Day in Austin

Speak to your legislators. GALA North Texas will sponsor buses to Austin. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin. GALA is chartering buses leaving from Collin Creek Mall and Cathedral of Hope. $15.

• March 23-25: Topsy Turvy

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents Topsy Turvy: Songs You Thought You Knew at 7:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. $25-65. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• March 25: AIDS Walk South Dallas

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd.

• March 31-April 2: Texas Traditions Rodeo

Texas Gay Rodeo Association presents Texas Traditions Rodeo. Gates open at 11 a.m. at Diamond T Arena, 6900 E. Sherman Drive, Denton.

APRIL

• April 8: No Tie Dinner

This year’s theme is An Artful Life, inspired by the pop artists. From 7-10 p.m. at Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. $75. Tickets at NoTieDinner.org

• April 15: Purple Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• April 16: Easter in the Park

The pooch parade in Oak Lawn’s Lee Park is an Easter tradition. Bring picnic basket and lawn chairs. 1 p.m.

• April 21: Compassion fatigue symposium

Ed-U-Care presents its sixth annual symposium from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road.EdUCareDallas.com.

• April 21: Metroball Express

Metroball Winstar Casino Party Bus and fundraiser for Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund leaves at 8:30 a.m. from Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. and from Collin Creek Mall in Plano at 9 a.m. $75. $125 per couple.

• April 28: Celebration of Excellence Dinner

The North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce presents its Business Excellence Awards at its Celebration of Excellence Dinner. Details to follow.

• April 28: Women’s Business Conference

The Dallas Regional Chamber hosts the 21st annual Women’s Business Conference with keynote speaker Judy Smith at 8 a.m. at Hyatt Regency Dallas, 300 Reunion Blvd. $99 members, $250 nonmembers.

MAY

• May 6: House of DIFFA: Arabesque

Celebrate fashion and design at DIFFA’s annual black tie gala including silent and live auction, seated dinner and runway show at 6 p.m. at Omni Hotel, 555 S Lamar Street.

Michael D’Andre Childs from Artist Unplugged emcees a showcase of fashion designs by The Art Institute of Dallas students, at Last Night in Black History, a Black History Month event on Tuesday, Feb. 28. See listing for details.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition February, 24, 2017.

