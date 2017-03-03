Gay Agenda • 03-03-17

­­­Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is Jay Malone from Indivisible; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.

MARCH

• March 3: Candlelight Memorial for Slain Trans people

Trans Pride Initiative holds a Community Candlelight Memorial and Rally for Trans Inclusiveness on Friday, March 3, from 7-8 p.m. at Reverchon Park Recreation Center, 3400 Maple Ave. The event honors the lives of the seven trans women and one trans man killed since the start of Jan. 1, 2017.

• March 3: The Women’s Chorus of Dallas

Voices of Women 3 with special guest Jocelyn Hagen at 7:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. $15-40.

• Through March 31: St. Matthew’s Cathedral Arts

Jessica Bell and Cristina Estrella Riggs bring their artwork to the Sundermann Gallery exhibition: Project Hope. St. Matthew’s Cathedral Arts, 5100 Ross Ave.

• March 3-5: Scoot Back to Big D

Pegasus Squares LGBT square dancing club hosts its inaugural Fly-In with more than 15 hours of dancing in two concurrent halls. Sons of Hermann Hall, 3414 Elm St. The host hotel is LaQuinta, 10001 N. Central Expressway.

• March 4: Toast to Life

Lady Bunny returns to host the Resource Center fundraiser from 7-11 p.m. at Empire Room, 1225 N. Riverfront Blvd.

• March 4: Town Hall

A raucous town hall meeting is expected when state Rep. Linda Koop, state Rep. Matt Rinaldi and state Sen. Don Huffines are in attendance from 10 a.m.-noon at Humperdinck’s, 3820 Belt Line Road, Addison.

• March 4: Coffee with Cops

Dallas police will be at a number of McDonald’s across the city from 9-11 a.m. including in Oak Lawn at 4439 Lemmon Ave

• March 5: Indivisible DFW Rally for Texas

State Rep Victoria Neave and local candidates speak at a rally from 2-5 p.m. at Rockwall Harbor, 2074 Summer Lee Drive, Rockwall.

• March 6: Meet the City Manager

Meet Dallas’ new city manager, T.C. Broadnax at 6 p.m. at Hitt auditorium, Methodist Medical Center, 1441 N. Beckley Ave.

• March 7: Potty talk

Senate State Affairs Committee chaired by Sen. Jane Nelson, R-Flower Mound, holds a hearing on SB6, the bathroom bill at 8 a.m. If you live in Nelson’s district and would like to express your opinion, her Austin office number is 512-463-0112 and her district office number is 817-424-3446.

• March 7: Lunch and Learn

Sara Abosch, senior director of education, discusses Zakhor: the History and Politics of Holocaust Memorialization in Israel and the U.S. from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Dallas Holocaust Museum, 211 N. Record St. Free.

• March 8: Planned Parenthood Awards Luncheon

Marcia Clark is the speaker. Tickets are $150. Reservations at 214-302-8382.

• March 12: DFW Pride Happy Hour

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Stirr Dallas, 2803 Main St. #110.

• March 12: Mikah Meyer

To fund his world record road trip to all 417 national parks, Mikah Meyer sings at LGBT-friendly churches. He appears at 10:50 a.m. at St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 2520 Oates Drive, Mesquite.

• March 16: Gay Women’s Gathering: An Evening on Lesbian Pregnancy

With a focus on legal and medical safety for the LGBT community, the event features a doctor, a lawyer and a sperm bank rep. From 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope Interfaith Peace Chapel, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 16: AWSD kickoff party

AIDS Walk South Dallas kickoff party including a display of AIDS Memorial quilt panels from 6:30-9 p.m. at Level Office, 701 Commerce St. $20 suggested donation.

• March 18: Pot O’ Gold Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• March 18: QCinema

Suzanne Westenhoefer live at 7:30 p.m. at Amphibian Stage Productions, 120 S. Main St., Fort Worth. $25-75. QCinema.org.

• March 18: HRC Spring Luncheon

Mary Beth Maxwell, senior vice president for programs, research and training speaks. From 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Tower Club, Thanksgiving Tower, 48th floor, 1601 Elm St. Federal Club members free. Federal Club guests $35. Others $50. SpringLuncheon2017.eventbrite.com

• March 19: ‘Freedom to Marry’

Local premiere of the film Freedom to Marry by Eddie Rosenstein at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

• March 20: Advocacy Day in Austin

Speak to your legislators. GALA North Texas will sponsor buses to Austin. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin. GALA is chartering buses leaving from Collin Creek Mall and Cathedral of Hope. $15.

• March 23-25: Topsy Turvy

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents Topsy Turvy: Songs You Thought You Knew at 7:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. $25-65. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• March 25: AIDS Walk South Dallas

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd.

• March 26: Holi celebration

Enjoy Indian culture as Radha Krishna Temple celebrates Holi from noon-5 p.m. at South Fork Ranch, 3700 Hogge Drive, Parker.

• March 30: FashionCITED Rhythm and Hues Show

This fashion show fundraiser benefits Legal Hospice of Texas from 7-10 p.m. at Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. $60.

• March 30: Path2Parenthood

An evening on lesbian pregnancy with information on sperm donors, medical procedures and legal safeguards. Dinner is included from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Space limited so RSVP to corey@path2parenthood.org.

• March 31-April 2: Texas

Traditions Rodeo

Texas Gay Rodeo Association presents Texas Traditions Rodeo. Gates open at 11 a.m. at Diamond T Arena, 6900 E. Sherman Drive, Denton.

APRIL

• April 8: No Tie Dinner

This year’s theme is An Artful Life, inspired by the pop artists. From 7-10 p.m. at Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. $75. Tickets at NoTieDinner.org

• April 9: Sue Ellen’s Throwback Party

HRC brings back the old Sue’s with DJ, silent auctions, door prizes and games from 2-6 p.m. at TMC: The Mining Company, 3903 Cedar Springs Road.

• April 15: Purple Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• April 16: Easter in the Park

The pooch parade in Oak Lawn’s Lee Park is an Easter tradition. Bring picnic basket and lawn chairs. 1 p.m.

• April 21: Compassion fatigue symposium

Ed-U-Care presents its sixth annual symposium from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road.EdUCareDallas.com.

…………………

Composer Jocelyn Hagen joins The Women’s Chorus of Dallas for a performance on Friday. See listing for details.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition March 3, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)