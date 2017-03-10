The Gay Agenda • 03-10-17

­­­Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is Sam Tournabene talking about Advocacy Day; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.

MARCH

• March 11: OOCCL Spring Symposium

Oak Oak Cliff Conservation League workshop to empower Oak Cliff residents and neighborhoods to make Oak Cliff even better from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at Turner House, 401 N. Rosemont Ave.

• March 12: DFW Pride Happy Hour

From 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Stirr Dallas, 2803 Main St. #110.

• March 12: Mikah Meyer

To fund his world record road trip to all 417 national parks, Mikah Meyer sings at LGBT-friendly churches. He appears at 10:50 a.m. at St. Stephen United Methodist Church, 2520 Oates Dr, Mesquite.

• March 16: Gay Women’s Gathering: An Evening on Lesbian Pregnancy

With a focus on legal and medical safety for the LGBT community, the event features a doctor, a lawyer and a sperm bank rep. From 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope Interfaith Peace Chapel, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 16: AWSD kickoff party

AIDS Walk South Dallas kickoff party including a display of AIDS Memorial quilt panels from 6:30-9 p.m. at Level Office, 701 Commerce St. $20 suggested donation.

• March 18: Lee Park AIDS Memorial Anniversary

This month marks the 25th anniversary of the tree planting and plaque dedication in Lee Park to honor those lost to HIV/AIDS. A gathering at 11 a.m. will honor Alan Ross, who created the memorial and worked to have it installed in Lee Park. There will be testimonials and remembrances.

• March 18: Rep. Pete Sessions Town Hall

U.S. Rep Pete Sessions, R-Dallas, will hold a town hall at 12:30 p.m. at Richardson High School, 1250 Beltline Road. Anyone with concerns over protecting Medicare and Social Security benefits, health care or LGBT rights is encouraged to attend.

• March 18: Pot O’ Gold Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• March 18: QCinemaSuzanne Westenhoefer live at 7:30 p.m. at Amphibian Stage Productions, 120 S. Main St., Fort Worth. $25-75. Qcinema.org.

• March 18: HRC Spring Luncheon

Mary Beth Maxwell, senior vice president for programs, research and training speaks. From 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at The Tower Club, Thanksgiving Tower, 48th floor, 1601 Elm St. Federal club members free. Federal club guests $35. Others $50. SpringLuncheon2017.eventbrite.com

• March 19: ‘Freedom to Marry’

Local premiere of the film Freedom to Marry by Eddie Rosenstein at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

• March 20: Advocacy Day in Austin

Speak to your legislators. GALA North Texas will sponsor buses to Austin. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin. GALA is chartering buses leaving from Collin Creek Mall and Cathedral of Hope. $15.

• March 23: HRC Volunteer Mixer

Human Rights Campaign hosts a mixer for current and prospective HRC volunteers from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the second floor at JR.’s Bar & Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 23-25: Topsy Turvy

The Turtle Creek Chorale presents Topsy Turvy: Songs You Thought You Knew at 7:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. $25-65. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• March 23: They Were Expendable

Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance hosts a screening of They Were Expendable, starring John Wayne and Robert Montgomery as two PT boat skippers sent to help defend the Philippines from the Japanese, 7 p.m. at Studio Movie Grill, 13933 N. Central Expressway. Call 214-741-7500.

• March 25: AIDS Walk South Dallas

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd.

• March 25: Different Strokes Golf Association

New Members Invitational starts at 11 a.m. at Cedar Crest Golf Course, 1800 Southerland Ave. Cost is $55. DSGADallas.org for information and to sign up.

• March 26: Holi celebration

Enjoy Indian culture as Radha Krishna Temple celebrates Holi from noon-5 p.m. at South Fork Ranch, 3700 Hogge Drive, Parker.

• March 30: Black Tie Dinner Kickoff

Kickoff party from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Concrete Cowboy, 2512 Cedar Springs Road.

Lee Park AIDS Memorial Anniversary

Creating the memorial in Lee Park to honor those lost to HIV/AIDS was one of the projects nearest and dearest to the heart of longtime Dallas Tavern Guild Executive Director Alan Ross. Come out Saturday at 11 a.m. to help mark the 25h anniversary of that memorial. See listings for details.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition March 10, 2017.

