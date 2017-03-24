The gay agenda • 03-24-17

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski @myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.

MARCH

• March 25: AIDS Walk South Dallas

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd. For information call 469-410-3755 or email info@aidswalksouthdallas.org.

• March 25: Different Strokes Golf Association

New Members Invitational starts at 11 a.m. at Cedar Crest Golf Course, 1800 Southerland Ave. Cost is $55. DSGADallas.org for information and to sign up.

• March 25: Cocktails & Conversation with Gregory Barker

Artist and designer Gregory Barker holds a Spring Soiree celebrating the grand opening of his new studio, Patina Bleu, 833 W. 7th St. in North Oak Cliff. Free valet parking available. RSVP at Facebook.com/events/1351588388235765.

• March 25: TAG Game Night

Tyler Area Gays hold Game Night from 6-9 p.m. in the Genecov Room at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce office, 315 N. Broadway, Ste. 100. For information email info@tylerareagays.com.

• March 26: Holi celebration

Enjoy Indian culture as Radha Krishna Temple celebrates Holi from noon-5 p.m. at South Fork Ranch, 3700 Hogge Drive, Parker.

• March 27: UNT Outlaw

Dallas LGBT Bar Association hosts a meeting from 5-6 p.m. at UNT Dallas, 1901 Main St. in Dallas, for networking and to share information on opportunities available for students and on the Lavender Law Conference. Free, but RSVP to contact@DallasLGBTBar.LGBT for planning purposers.

• March 28: Family Night at Durkin’s Pizza

GALA (Gay and Lesbian Alliance) North Texas holds Family Night at Durkin’s Pizza, 8930 S.H. 121 at Custer Road in McKinney. Owner Michael Durkin donates 10 percent of sales that night to GALA Youth. For information email info @galanorthtexas.org.

• March 29: SPCA Emergency Vehicle reveal

Gay and Lesbian Fund for Dallas unveils the new SPCA Emergency Rescue Vehicle from 6-7:30 p.m. at CiboDivino Market Place, 1868 Sylvan Ave.

• March 30: Black Tie Dinner Kickoff

Kickoff party from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Concrete Cowboy, 2512 Cedar Springs Road.

• March 30: FashionCITED Rhythm and Hues Show

This fashion show fundraiser benefits Legal Hospice of Texas from 7-10 p.m. at Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. $60.

• March 30: Path2Parenthood

An evening on lesbian pregnancy with information on sperm donors, medical procedures and legal safeguards. Dinner is included from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Space limited so RSVP to corey@path2parenthood.org.

• March 31: GALA Meet the Candidates

GALA (Gay and Lesbian Alliance) North Texas hosts a Meet the Candidate event featuring candidates for city council, school board and the Collin College board of trustees, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at 4568 Southgate Drive in Plano. For information email info@galanorthtexas.org.

• March 31-April 2: Texas Traditions Rodeo

Texas Gay Rodeo Association presents Texas Traditions Rodeo. Gates open at 11 a.m. at Diamond T Arena, 6900 E. Sherman Drive, Denton.

APRIL

• April 1: PrEP lunch and learn

Q&A with area medical professionals regarding the PrEP Process which includes the use of Truvada hosted by PrEP Warriors DFW at noon at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. RSVP at Eventbrite.com.

• April 7: GALA Meet the Candidates

GALA (Gay and Lesbian Alliance) North Texas hosts a Meet the Candidate event featuring candidates for city council, school board and the Collin College board of trustees, from 6:30-9 p.m. at 11083 Locksgire Drive in Frisco. For information email info@galanorthtexas.org.

• April 8: No Tie Dinner

This year’s theme is An Artful Life, inspired by the pop artists. From 7-10 p.m. at Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. $75. Tickets at NoTieDinner.org

• April 8: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

Playdate open to all interested golfers, starting at 9 a.m. at Bear Creek Golf East Course, 4500 Bear Creek Court, Euless. $60. DSGADallas.org or email info@DSGADallas.org for information.

• April 9: HER HRC — Sue Ellen’s Throwback Party

HRC brings back the old Sue’s with DJ, silent auctions, door prizes and games from 2-6 p.m. at TMC: The Mining Company, 3903 Cedar Springs Road. Includes the presentation of the DFW HRC Community Impact Award to Kathy Jack. General admission tickets are $10 in advance at TinyURL.com/HerHRC2017; $15 at the door. VIP tickets start at $40.

• April 14: DFW Pride Happy Hour

DFW Pride Happy Hour, organized and maintained by TI Pride Network as a community service, takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Cedar Grove, 4123 Cedar Springs Road, # 110. For information call 214-567-0592.

• April 15: Purple Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• April 15: GALA Meet the Candidates

GALA (Gay and Lesbian Alliance) North Texas hosts a Meet the Candidate event featuring candidates for city council, school board and the Collin College board of trustees, from 3-5:30 p.m. at 601 Rouen Drive in McKinney. For information email info@galanorthtexas.org.

