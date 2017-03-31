Gay Agenda • 03-31-17

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.

MARCH

• Transgender Day of Visibility

In celebration of National Transgender Day of Visibility, Resource Center and Equality Texas host a Dallas screening of the National Geographic documentary, Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric, followed by a panel discussion. The event begins at 7 p.m. and center is located at 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Children are welcome, and a special space will be reserved for those not watching the documentary. For information call

214-540-4472.

• March 31: GALA Meet the Candidates

GALA (Gay and Lesbian Alliance) North Texas hosts a Meet the Candidate event featuring candidates for city council, school board and the Collin College board of trustees, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at 4568 Southgate Drive in Plano. For information email info@galanorthtexas.org.

• March 31-April 2: Texas Traditions Rodeo

Texas Gay Rodeo Association presents Texas Traditions Rodeo. Gates open at 11 a.m. at Diamond T Arena, 6900 E. Sherman Drive, Denton.

APRIL

• April 1: PrEP lunch and learn

Q&A with area medical professionals regarding the PrEP Process which includes the use of Truvada hosted by PrEP Warriors DFW at noon at Sue Ellen’s,

3014 Throckmorton St. RSVP at Eventbrite.com.

• April 7: GALA Meet the Candidates

GALA (Gay and Lesbian Alliance) North Texas hosts a Meet the Candidate event featuring candidates for city council, school board and the Collin College board of trustees, from 6:30-9 p.m. at 11083 Locksgire Drive in Frisco. For information email info@galanorthtexas.org.

• April 8: No Tie Dinner

This year’s theme is An Artful Life, inspired by the pop artists. From 7-10 p.m. at Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. $75. Tickets at NoTieDinner.org

• April 8: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

Playdate open to all interested golfers, starting at 9 a.m. at Bear Creek Golf East Course, 4500 Bear Creek Court, Euless. $60. DSGADallas.org or email info@DSGADallas.org for information.

• April 9: HER HRC — Sue Ellen’s Throwback Party

HRC brings back the old Sue’s with DJ, silent auctions, door prizes and games from 2-6 p.m. at TMC: The Mining Company, 3903 Cedar Springs Road. Includes the presentation of the DFW HRC Community Impact Award to Kathy Jack. General admission tickets are $10 in advance at TinyURL.com/HerHRC2017; $15 at the door. VIP tickets start at $40.

• April 9: Mega March

March calling for immigration reform and an end to aggressive deportation efforts from 2-4 p.m. Line up on Ross Avenue at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe and march to Dallas City Hall.

• April 9: Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes

The Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes takes place from 1-5 p.m., and features five Turtle Creek area homes — two single-family homes and two apartment/condominium homes. Tickets are $50 for members, $60 for non-members. For information call 214-526-2800.

• April 12: Resource Center Open House

Resource Center, at 5750 Cedar Springs Road, holds an open house from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Visitors can meet the staff, tour the community center and learn about Resource Center’s programs and services.

• April 14: DFW Pride Happy Hour

DFW Pride Happy Hour, organized and maintained by TI Pride Network as a community service, takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Cedar Grove, 4123 Cedar Springs Road, # 110. For information call 214-567-0592.

• April 15: Purple Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• April 15: GALA Meet the Candidates

GALA (Gay and Lesbian Alliance) North Texas hosts a Meet the Candidate event featuring candidates for city council, school board and the Collin College board of trustees, from 3-5:30 p.m. at 601 Rouen Drive in McKinney. For information email info@galanorthtexas.org.

• April 15: Federal Club neighborhood social

• April 16: Easter in the Park

The Pooch Parade in Oak Lawn’s Lee Park is an Easter tradition, but there will also be live music, an Easter egg hunt for the kids and an Easter Bunny. Visit LeeParkConservancy.org to register for the Pooch Parade; fee is $10. Bring your picnic basket and lawn chairs. 1 p.m.;

Pooch Parade at 2 p.m.

• April 19: Evening with the Judges

Dallas LGBT Bar Association hosts an Evening with the Judges, from 5:30-7 p.m. in Belo Hall at Belo Mansion, 2101 Ross Ave. Features Judges Roberto Canas Jr., Dennise Garcia, Maricela Moore, Tonya Parker and Ingrid Warren. Offers attending lawyers one-and-a-half hours of free continuing legal education credits.

For information visit DGLBA.org.

• Business Professional Networking Event

The John Clements Agency and JNT Developers host a networking happy hour, 6-8 p.m., at Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams, at The Shops at Willowbend in Plano. RSVP by emailing brendasanchez@allstate.com or angela@jntdevelopers.com.

• April 20: Employee Resource Group Mixer

A cocktail reception for the leaders of local LGBT employee resource groups will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Law Offices of Littler Mendleson, 2001 Ross Ave., Ste. 1500. RSVP by calling 214-880-8131.

• April 21: Federal Club mixer

The DFW Federal Club holds its April Mixer from 6-8 p.m. at a location to be determined. Visit DFWFederalClub.org or email co-chairs@dfwfederalclub.org

for details.

• April 21: Compassion Fatigue Symposium

Ed-U-Care presents its sixth annual symposium from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road.EdUCareDallas.com.

Resource Center and Equality Texas host a screening tonight (Friday, March 31) of National Geographic’s documentary, Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric (pictured). See listing for details.

