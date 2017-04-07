The Gay Agenda • 04-07-17

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.

APRIL

• April 7: GALA Meet the Candidates

GALA (Gay and Lesbian Alliance) North Texas hosts a Meet the Candidate event featuring candidates for city council, school board and the Collin College board of trustees, from 6:30-9 p.m. at 11083 Locksgire Drive in Frisco. For information email info@galanorthtexas.org.

• April 8: No Tie Dinner

This year’s theme is An Artful Life, inspired by the pop artists. From 7-10 p.m. at Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave. $75. Tickets at NoTieDinner.org

• April 8: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

Playdate open to all interested golfers, starting at 9 a.m. at Bear Creek Golf East Course, 4500 Bear Creek Court, Euless.

$60. DSGADallas.org or email info@DSGADallas.org for information.

• April 8-May 29: Scarborough Faire

Scarborough Renaissance Festival runs every Saturday and Sunday and Memorial Day Monday through May 29. $28 adults and $13 ages 5-12. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at 2511 FM 66, Waxahachie. SRFestival.com.

• April 9: HER HRC — Sue Ellen’s Throwback Party

HRC brings back the old Sue’s with DJ, silent auctions, door prizes and games from 2-6 p.m. at TMC: The Mining Company, 3903 Cedar Springs Road. Includes the presentation of the DFW HRC Community Impact Award to Kathy Jack. General admission tickets are $10 in advance at TinyURL.com/HerHRC2017; $15 at the door. VIP tickets start at $40.

• April 9: Mega March

March calling for immigration reform and an end to aggressive deportation efforts from 2-4 p.m. Line up on Ross Avenue at the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe and march to Dallas City Hall. MegaMarch2017.com.

• April 9: Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes

The Turtle Creek Association Tour of Homes takes place from 1-5 p.m., and features five Turtle Creek area homes — two single-family homes and two apartment/condominium homes. Tickets are $50 for members, $60 for non-members. For information call 214-526-2800. TurtleCreekAssociation.org.

• April 10: Gray Pride support group

Weekly support group offered by SMU’s Center for Family Counseling at 11:45 a.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. ResourceCenterDallas.org.

• April 10: Gray Pride meet up

Mondays from 1-5 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. ResourceCenterDallas.org.

• April 11: East Texas PFLAG Monthly Meeting

Meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. at Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, 315 N Broadway Ave., Tyler. pflageasttexas@yahoo.com.

• April 11: GEAR: Young Adult Gender Identity Group

For transgender or gender-nonconforming young adult ages 18-29 from 6-7 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. ResourceCenterDallas.org.

• April 12: Open House

Resource Center holds an open house. Meet the staff and tour the community center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. ResourceCenterDallas.org.

• April 13: Business Connections Mixer and New Member Showcase

North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce event from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott. 2150 Market Center Blvd. GLBTChamber.com

• April 14: DFW Pride Happy Hour

DFW Pride Happy Hour, organized and maintained by TI Pride Network as a community service, takes place from

5:30-7:30 p.m. at Cedar Grove, 4123 Cedar Springs Road, # 110. For information call 214-567-0592.

• April 15: Purple Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• April 15: GALA Meet the Candidates

GALA (Gay and Lesbian Alliance) North Texas hosts a Meet the Candidate event featuring candidates for city council, school board and the Collin College board of trustees, from 3-5:30 p.m. at 601 Rouen Drive in McKinney. For information

email info@galanorthtexas.org.

• April 15: Federal Club neighborhood social

• April 16: Easter in the Park

The Pooch Parade in Oak Lawn’s Lee Park is an Easter tradition, but there will also be live music, an Easter egg hunt for the kids and an Easter Bunny. Visit LeeParkConservancy.org to register for the Pooch Parade; fee is $10. Bring your picnic basket and lawn chairs. 1 p.m.; Pooch Parade at 2 p.m.

• April 18: Arabesque Preview Party

DJ Steffi Burns featured from 6:30p8:30 p.m. at Joule, 1530 Main St. $50. DIFFADallas.org.

• April 19: Evening with the Judges

Dallas LGBT Bar Association hosts an Evening with the Judges, from 5:30-7 p.m. in Belo Hall at Belo Mansion, 2101 Ross Ave. Features Judges Roberto Canas Jr., Dennise Garcia, Maricela Moore, Tonya Parker and Ingrid Warren. Offers attending lawyers one-and-a-half hours of free continuing legal education credits. For information visit DGLBA.org.

• April 20: Employee Resource Group Mixer

A cocktail reception for the leaders of local LGBT employee resource groups will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Law Offices of Littler Mendleson, 2001 Ross Ave.,

Ste. 1500. RSVP by calling 214-880-8131.

• April 20: Gray Pride monthly mixer

From 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. ResourceCenterDallas.org.

• April 21: Federal Club mixer

The DFW Federal Club holds its April Mixer from 6-8 p.m. at a location to be determined. Visit DFWFederalClub.org or email co-chairs@dfwfederalclub.org

for details.

• April 21: Compassion Fatigue Symposium

Ed-U-Care presents its sixth annual symposium from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road.EdUCareDallas.com.

• April 22: Metroball Day at the Casino

Metroball Winstar Casino Party Bus and fundraiser for Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund leaves at 8:30 a.m. from Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. and from Collin Creek Mall in Plano at 9 a.m. $75. $125 per couple. GDMAF.org

• April 22: Charity Underwear Auction

Charity America organization hosts a Charity Underwear Auction at BJ’s NXS!, 3215 Fitzhugh Ave., at 9 p.m. The event is hosted by Mr. and Miss Charity America 2017, Preston David Pickett and Jazzmin St. James D’Monaco, and will feature Sable Alexander, Melodee Karrmichael, Onyx Anderson, Gloria Devine, Mona Devine, Bronx Diorr and The Queen G. Event sponsors are Outlines Men’s Wear and Skivvies.

• April 22: Carnival of Health

Students, physicians and health professionals from UT Southwestern Medical Center team up for the 13th annual Carnaval de Salud (Carnival of Health) from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at T.J. Rusk Middle School, 2929 Inwood Road, offering free health care to under-served populations in Dallas. The health fair will feature free health screenings for several common conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Participants can also get free sports physicals and learn about local health resources. There will be interactive booths for children, carnival activities, arts and crafts and prizes.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie opens this weekend and runs every Saturday and Sunday, plus Memorial Day, through May 29. Go grab a turkey leg, check out the vendors and watch some of the outstanding shows, such as the Wings of Isis on the Ivanhoe Stage, pictured. See listings for details.

The DFW Human Rights Campaign brings back the Sue Ellen’s of yesteryear with a party at the original Sue’s location — now TMC: The Mining Company, 3903 Cedar Springs Road, from 2-6 p.m. Sunday. The event includes the presentation of the DFW HRC Community Impact Award to Kathy Jack, left. See listings for details.

