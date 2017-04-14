The Gay Agenda • 04-14-17

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is Al James from The Trevor Project; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St. #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.

APRIL

• April 14: DFW Pride Happy Hour

DFW Pride Happy Hour, organized and maintained by TI Pride Network as a community service, takes place from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Cedar Grove, 4123 Cedar Springs Road, #110. For information call 214-567-0592.

• April 15: Purple Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• April 15: GALA Meet the Candidates

GALA (Gay and Lesbian Alliance) North Texas hosts a Meet the Candidate event featuring candidates for city council, school board and the Collin College board of trustees, from 3-5:30 p.m. at 601 Rouen Drive in McKinney. For information email info@galanorthtexas.org.

• April 15: Federal Club neighborhood social

• April 16: Easter in the Park

The Pooch Parade in Oak Lawn’s Lee Park is an Easter tradition, but there will also be live music, an Easter egg hunt for the kids and an Easter Bunny. Visit LeeParkConservancy.org to register for the Pooch Parade; fee is $10. Bring your picnic basket and lawn chairs. 1 p.m.; Pooch Parade at 2 p.m.

• April 18: Arabesque Preview Party

DJ Steffi Burns featured from 6:30p-8:30 p.m. at Joule, 1530 Main St. $50. DIFFADallas.org.

• April 19: Evening with the Judges

Dallas LGBT Bar Association hosts an Evening with the Judges, from 5:30-7 p.m. in Belo Hall at Belo Mansion, 2101 Ross Ave. Features Judges Roberto Canas Jr., Dennise Garcia, Maricela Moore, Tonya Parker and Ingrid Warren. Offers attending lawyers one-and-a-half hours of free continuing legal education credits.

For information visit DGLBA.org.

• April 20: Fairway to Equality Kickoff

Human Rights Campaign hosts its annual Fairway to Equality Kickoff Party, for LGBT adults and allies, from 6-8 p.m. at upstairs at JR.’s Bar and Grill, 3923 Cedar Springs Road. Raffle tickets will be sold for drawings for gift baskets, and other games and prizes will be available. People can also register as individuals or as teams for the June 10 Fairway to Equality fundraising golf tournament. For information email Ingrid.retzer@dfwfederalclub.org.

• April 20: Employee Resource Group Mixer

A cocktail reception for the leaders of local LGBT employee resource groups will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Law Offices of Littler Mendleson, 2001 Ross Ave., Ste. 1500. RSVP by calling 214-880-8131.

• April 20: Gray Pride monthly mixer

From 6-8 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. ResourceCenterDallas.org.

• April 21: Federal Club mixer

The DFW Federal Club holds its April Mixer from 6-8 p.m. at Cedar Grove, 4123 Cedar Springs Road. Visit DFWFederalClub.org or email co-chairs@dfwfederalclub.org for information.

• April 21: Compassion Fatigue Symposium

Ed-U-Care presents its sixth annual symposium from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at

Lovers Lane United Methodist Church, 9200 Inwood Road.EdUCareDallas.com.

• April 22: Metroball Day at the Casino

Metroball Winstar Casino Party Buses and fundraiser for Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund leave at 8:30 a.m. from Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. and from Collin Creek Mall in Plano at 9 a.m. $75. $125 per couple. GDMAF.org

• April 22: Turtle Creek cleanup

Turtle Creek Association needs volunteers to help keep Turtle Creek beautiful and litter-free. Trash bags and pickers provided. Wear no-slip shoes and gloves. Meet at 9 a.m. on Hall Street at the Katy Trail. Clarke@TurtleCreekAssociation.org.

• April 22: Charity Underwear Auction

Charity America organization hosts a Charity Underwear Auction at BJ’s NXS!, 3215 Fitzhugh Ave., at 9 p.m. The event is hosted by Mr. and Miss Charity America 2017, Preston David Pickett and Jazzmin St. James D’Monaco, and will feature Sable Alexander, Melodee Karrmichael, Onyx Anderson, Gloria Devine, Mona Devine, Bronx Diorr and The Queen G. Event sponsors are Outlines Men’s Wear and Skivvies.

• April 22: Carnival of Health

Students, physicians and health professionals from UT Southwestern Medical Center team up for the 13th annual Carnaval de Salud (Carnival of Health) from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at T.J. Rusk Middle School, 2929 Inwood Road, offering free health care to under-served populations in Dallas. The health fair will feature free health screenings for several common conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Participants can also get free sports physicals and learn about local health resources. There will be interactive booths for children, carnival activities, arts and crafts and prizes.

• April 23: Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day)

Dallas Holocaust Museum/Center for Education and Tolerance hosts a community-wide commemoration of Yom Hashoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) at Temple Emanu-El, 8500 Hillcrest Ave. The program will include readings from the children of Holocaust survivors and music for the Temple Emanu-El Choir and the Israeli Scouts. Yom Hashoah commemorates the 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust and celebrates the lives of those who survived. DallasHolocaustMuseum.org.

• April 23: Free men’s grooming event

Free beard trim, hot towel treatment, facial, hair touch up, raffles, free samples and more from 2:30-7 p.m. Dallas Eagle,

5740 Maple Ave.

• April 23: Pre-needs planning

Funeral planning for the LGBT community from Lincoln Funeral Home. Brunch included from 1-3 p.m. at El Fenix,

6811 W. Northwest Highway. To reserve a seat, contact Scottlynd Colgrove at 214-398-8133 or scolgrove@lincemetery.

• April 24: HRC Mondays

Chino Chinatown in Trinity Groves on Singleton Avenue in Dallas hosts HRC Mondays, partnering with Equality Vodka to offer specialty cocktails and $5 Equality Vodka drinks, with 20 percent of all Equality Vodka sales going to the

Human Rights Campaign.

• April 24-30: National Black Trans Advocacy Conference

The National Black Trans Advocacy Conference and Awards Gala is an educational and empowerment event attended by 300 trans and gender non-conforming individuals, family, friends, allies and corporate partners from across the country. Marriott Quorum, 14901 Dallas Pkwy, Addison. BlackTrans.org.

• April 25: Spring Fling mixer

Meet the Oak Lawn Library staff and Oak Lawn Library Friends who discuss upcoming programs. Free appetizers and drink specials. 5:30-7 p.m. at Zephyr, 4001 Cedar Springs Road.

• April 27-May 1: Purple Party Weekend 2017

Dallas Purple Party 2017, presented by Purple Foundation, begins Thursday with Bear Party, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, continues with Pump! the Welcome Mixer on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at Aloft Hotel, then the Ignite Opening Party from

9 a.m.-4 p.m. at S4, continues Saturday with the Rise Pool Party from 1-7 p.m. at Sisu Uptown and the Purple Party Main Event from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. at South Side Music Hall, followed by the Refresh Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Aloft Hotel and Revival Tea Dance from 1-7 p.m. at The Nines, and concludes with Glow Closing Party from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. at the Hall of State at Fair Park. For information and tickets visit PurpleFoundation.org.

