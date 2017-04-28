The Gay Agenda • 04-28-17

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is Portia Cantrell from the Gray Pride Prom; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews.

APRIL

• Through April 30: National Black Trans Advocacy Conference

The National Black Trans Advocacy Conference and Awards Gala is an educational and empowerment event, attended by 300 trans and gender non-conforming individuals, family, friends, allies and corporate partners from across the country. Marriott Quorum, 14901 Dallas Pkwy, Addison. BlackTrans.org.

• Through May 1: Purple Party Weekend 2017

Dallas Purple Party 2017, presented by Purple Foundation, continues with Pump! the Welcome Mixer on Friday from 4-8 p.m. at Aloft Hotel, then the Ignite Opening Party from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at S4, continues Saturday with the Rise Pool Party from 1-7 p.m. at Sisu Uptown and the Purple Party Main Event from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. at South Side Music Hall, followed by the Refresh Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Aloft Hotel and Revival Tea Dance from 1-7 p.m. at The Nines, and concludes with Glow Closing Party from 9 p.m.-4 a.m. at the Hall of State at Fair Park. For information and tickets visit PurpleFoundation.org.

• April 28: Celebration of Excellence Dinner

The North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce presents its Business Excellence Awards at its Celebration of Excellence Dinner. Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 N. Stemmons Freeway. GLBTChamber.org.

• April 28: Women’s Business Conference

The Dallas Regional Chamber hosts the 21st annual Women’s Business Conference with keynote speaker Judy Smith at 8 a.m. at Hyatt Regency Dallas, 300 Reunion Blvd. $99 members, $250 nonmembers. DallasChamber.org.

• April 29: An April Arts Salon

April is Arts Month in Dallas. The Turtle Creek Chorale and Bruce Wood Dance Project present An April Arts Salon with The Women’s Chorus of Dallas, Uptown Players, the Cathedral of Hope Choir, and others at 7:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. $25. AnAprilArtsSalon.Eventbrite.com.

• April 29: Operation Kindness Clinic

Operation Kindness no-kill animal shelter partners with Pets for Life and the city of Carrollton to host a pet health clinic, from 10 a.m.-noon at the Crosby Recreation Center, 1610 Crosby Road in Carrollton, offering microchipping and city licenses to low-income pet owners, along with spay and neuter humane education. For information call 972-247-1369.

• April 30: Operation Kindness Hope Gala

Dinner and entertainment by Ricki Derek and his six-piece band from 7-10 p.m. at Sambuca, 2120 McKinney Ave. OperationKindness.org.

• April 30: Miss Big Thickette

Nelda Pickens hosts as members of the Turtle Creek Chorale dust off their wigs and paint their faces to compete for the coveted title of Miss Big Thickett from 7-10 p.m. at the Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. Benefits Prism Health North Texas, formerly AIDS Arms. TurtleCreekChorale.com.

MAY

• May 2: Resource Center tour

CEO Cece Cox leads a behind tour from 11 a.m.-noon at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• May 2: Lunch and Learn

Alain Ruvuga, who immigrated from Burundi, discusses the political situation in central Africa from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center, 7900 Northaven Road.

• May 4: StayProudBeLoud

Miller Lite and the Matthew Shepard Foundation present “StayProudBeLoud,” a hate crimes awareness program in two parts. Judy Shepard, mother of anti-gay hate crime victim Matthew Shepard, will share her story during a community round-table including representatives from the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI and community organizations, at 3 p.m. at The Round-Up Saloon, 3912 Cedar Springs Road. Shepard will also speak at an event emceed by Wayne Smith from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Cedar Springs Tap House, 4123 Cedar Springs Road, Ste. 100. See more on Page 11.

• May 4: Brewing Up Business

North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce networking at 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Zephyr, 4001Cedar Springs Road.

• May 4: Outrageous Oral

Mica England talks about her lawsuit against the Dallas Police Department, Maj. Barbara Hobbs talks about the department today at 7 p.m. at The RoseRoom at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. TheDallasWay.org.

• May 5: Cinco de Mayo

Bloomin Ball’s Cinco de Mayo celebration benefits AIDS Interfaith Network from 4-7 p.m. at TK Dallas, 1919 McKinney Ave. #1056.

• May 5: Cinco de Mayo Oh Myyy!

Mr. and Miss Charity America present the Cinco de Mayo Oh Myyy! show, benefitting the Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network, Rhonda Mae’s Wall of Food and Tucker’s Gift, at 8 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. Features Miss Charity America 2017 Jazzmin St. James D’Monaco, Mr. Charity America 2017 Preston David Pickett and a host of friends.

• May 5-6: Contemporary Relationships 2017

Equality Texas hosts its fourth annual conference on strengthening LGBTQ relationships in Houston, with keynote address by Harville Hendrix, Ph.D., and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D. For information and tickets visit ContemporaryRelationships.com.

• May 5-7: Grace Project

Largest conference for women living with HIV. Westin Park Central, 12720 Merit Drive. Register at LegacyGraceProject.org.

• May 5-7: Titanic — The concert version

Uptown Players and the Turtle Creek Chorale present the concert version of the Broadway musical Titanic on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. $15-55. TurtleCreekChorale.com

• May 6: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

Playdate open to all interested golfers, starting at 10 a.m., Sherrill Park Golf Course 2, 2001 E. Lookout Dr., Richardson. $55.00. DSGADallas.org or email info@DSGADallas.org for information.

• May 6: House of DIFFA: Arabesque

Celebrate fashion and design at DIFFA’s annual black tie gala including silent and live auction, seated dinner and runway show at 6 p.m. at Omni Hotel, 555 S Lamar Street.

• May 7: Pre-needs planning

Free educational seminar and dinner. Funeral and cremation pre-planning from 5-7 p.m. at El Fenix, 6811 W. Northwest Highway. To reserve a seat, contact Scottlynd Colgrove at 214-398-8133 or scolgrove@lincemetery.

• May 10: Lambda Legal Spring Mix and Mingle

• May 10: The ABCs of LGBTQ

The Transgender Council of Cathedral of Hope present a non-religious event at 1 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• May 11: Federal Club women’s event

Visit DFWFederalClub.org or email co-chairs@dfwfederalclub.org for details.

• May 12: DFW Pride Happy Hour

Texas Instruments sponsors the gathering from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• May 13: Lambda Legal women’s event

For information call 214-219-8585.

• May 13: Strutt Your Mutt

SPCA event to end animal cruelty. Festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. 5K at 8:30 a.m. 3K walk/run at 9:30 a.m. Trinity Groves. $35.

• May 13: Gray Pride Senior Prom

Fifty Shade of Gray Pride is the theme of the prom for anyone 50 and older from 7-11 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. $10.

It’s Purple Party Weekend in Dallas, and the fun lasts until the wee hours of Monday morning,

For details, see the listings. (Photo by Chuck Marcelo)

