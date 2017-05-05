Gay Agenda • 05-05-17

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is community counselor Candy Marcum; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews.; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4-5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

MAY

• May 5: Cinco de Mayo

Bloomin Ball’s Cinco de Mayo celebration benefits AIDS Interfaith Network from 4-7 p.m. at TK Dallas, 1919 McKinney Ave. #1056.

• May 5: Cinco de Mayo Oh Myyy!

Mr. and Miss Charity America present the Cinco de Mayo Oh Myyy! show, benefitting the Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network, Rhonda Mae’s Wall of Food and Tucker’s Gift, at 8 p.m. at Dallas Eagle, 5740 Maple Ave. Features Miss Charity America 2017 Jazzmin St. James D’Monaco, Mr. Charity America 2017 Preston David Pickett and a host of friends.

• May 5-6: Contemporary Relationships 2017

Equality Texas hosts its fourth annual conference on strengthening LGBTQ relationships in Houston, with keynote address by Harville Hendrix, Ph.D., and Helen LaKelly Hunt, Ph.D. For information and tickets visit ContemporaryRelationships.com.

• May 5-7: Grace Project

Largest conference for women living with HIV. Westin Park Central, 12720 Merit Drive. Register at LegacyGraceProject.org.

• May 5-7: Titanic — The concert version

Uptown Players and the Turtle Creek Chorale present the concert version of the Broadway musical Titanic on Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. $15-55. TurtleCreekChorale.com

• May 6: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

Playdate open to all interested golfers, starting at 10 a.m., Sherrill Park Golf Course 2, 2001 E. Lookout Dr., Richardson. $55.00. DSGADallas.org or email info@DSGADallas.org for information.

• May 6: House of DIFFA: Arabesque

Celebrate fashion and design at DIFFA’s annual black tie gala including silent and live auction, seated dinner and runway show at 6 p.m. at Omni Hotel, 555 S Lamar Street.

• May 6: Park Cities/Central Dallas Democrats

Attorney Katie Sprinkle and Dallas Voice columnist Leslie McMurray speak to Park Cities/Central Dallas Democrats on transgender issues at 10 a.m. at University Park Library, 8383 Preston Center Plaza, Suite 200.

• May 7: Pre-needs planning

Free educational seminar and dinner. Funeral and cremation pre-planning

from 5-7 p.m. at El Fenix, 6811 W. Northwest Highway. To reserve a seat, contact Scottlynd Colgrove at

214-398-8133 or scolgrove@lincemetery.

• May 10: Lambda Legal Spring

Mix and Mingle

• May 10: The ABCs of LGBTQ

The Transgender Council of Cathedral of Hope present a non-religious event at 1 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• May 11: Business Connections mixer

North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce sponsors event from 5:30-7 p.m. at Komali, 4152 Cole Ave.

• May 11: Federal Club women’s event

Visit DFWFederalClub.org or email co-chairs@dfwfederalclub.org for details.

• May 12: DFW Pride Happy Hour

Texas Instruments sponsors the gathering from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• May 12: Founders Day

AIDS Services Dallas celebrates its 30th anniversary from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Revlon Apartments Courtyard, 720 N. Lancaster Ave.

• May 13: Lambda Legal women’s event

For information call 214-219-8585.

• May 13: Strutt Your Mutt

SPCA event to end animal cruelty. Festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. 5K at 8:30 a.m. 3K walk/run at 9:30 a.m. Trinity Groves. $35.

• May 13: Gray Pride Senior Prom

Fifty Shade of Gray Pride is the theme of the senior prom for anyone 50 and older from 7-11 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. $10. FiftyShadesGPProm.eventbrite.com.

………………

Transgender activists and life partners Katie Sprinkle, right, Leslie McMurray will speak to Park Cities/Central Dallas Democrats on transgender issues Saturday. See listings for details.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 5, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)