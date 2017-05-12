The Gay Agenda • 05-12-17

­­­Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is Erin Moore; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews.; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4-5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

MAY

• May 12: DFW Pride Happy Hour

Texas Instruments sponsors the gathering from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• May 12: Founders Day

AIDS Services Dallas celebrates its 30th anniversary from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Revlon Apartments Courtyard, 720 N. Lancaster Ave. (See story Page 8.)

• May 13: Lambda Legal women’s event

For information call 214-219-8585.

• May 13: Strutt Your Mutt

SPCA event to end animal cruelty. Festivities begin at 7:30 a.m. 5K at 8:30 a.m. 3K walk/run at 9:30 a.m. Trinity Groves. $35.

• May 13: Gray Pride Senior Prom

Fifty Shade of Gray Pride is the theme of the senior prom for anyone 50 and older from 7-11 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. $10. FiftyShadesGPProm.eventbrite.com.

May 13: Different Strokes Golf Association

Playdate open to all interested golfers, starting at 8 a.m. shotgun start at Plantation Golf Club, 4701 Plantation Lane, Frisco. $65. Golf, cart range balls and breakfast tacos included. DSGADallas.org or email

info@DSGADallas.org for information.

May 13: Fairway to Equality Tarrant County kickoff party

Fairway to Equality golf tournament’s Tarrant County kickoff party from 1-4 p.m. at Legal Draft. FTE Golf Tarrant County Kick Off Party, 500 E. Division St., Arlington.

• May 13: KNON exhibit and music festival

This exhibit focuses on the early days of the community radio station. Lambda Weekly is one of just a few of its original shows still on the air. Local bands from a variety of genres perform from 3-9 p.m. at Texas Musicians Museum, 222 E. Irving Blvd., Irving.

• May 13-14: Faith

Turtle Creek Chorale Chamber Chorus and Camerata present Faith at 7 p.m. at Hamon Hall in the Winspear Opera House,

2403 Flora St. TurtleCreek.org.

• May 15: Promise House Golf Classic

The 19th annual golf classic benefiting the Oak Cliff agency that houses homeless youth including its new LGBT home. The event begins at 1 p.m. at Bent Tree Country Club, 5201 Westgrove Drive. For information contact jessica.wickizer@promisehouse.org or 214-941-8578 ext. 257.

• May 16: LifeWalk kickoff party

Fun, food, music, auctions from 6:30-9 p.m. at Taboo Lounge. 1418 N. Riverfront Blvd. For information visit LifeWalk.org.

• May 16: Get Centered

Behind the scenes tour of the Resource Center led by CEO Cece Cox from 11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• May 16: Stonewall Democrats

Cocktails at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the Vixin Lounge, Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

• May 18-21: TBRU 22: Boot Camp

TBRU 22 moves to the Hyatt Regency, 300 Reunion Blvd. (See story Page 9.)

• May 18: Rainbow LULAC 4871

Rainbow LULAC welcomes its new officers and new district board and holds an open forum on SB4, the new sanctuary cities law at 6:30 p.m. at Havana jounge, 4000 Cedar Springs Road.

• May 18: Org-y 2017

“Org-y 2017,” a cook-out and meeting for LGBTQIA organizations and organizers to help plan the 2017 QueerBomb Pride month event set for June 24, from 7-9 p.m. at 1607 Kings Highway. Food and drinks will be provided. Applications for vendor and organization booths at QueerBomb will be available. To make a donation visit GoFundMe.com/queerbomb2017.

• May 18: GALA Happy Hour

GALA North Texas hosts its Third Thursday Happy Hour from 5:30-8 p.m. at Sheraton McKinney, 1900 Gateway Blvd. For information email galantx.org.

• May 19: Federal Club mixer

Visit DFWFederalClub.org or email co-chairs@dfwfederalclub.org for details.

• May 19: Community Forum on Youth Homelessness

Third annual community forum on homelessness features Dr. Ashley Lind, CEO of Promise House to discuss what youth homelessness looks like in Dallas and ways in which we can prevent and end youth homelessness. 9 a.m. at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St.

• May 19: Ruby City

Dallas Red Foundation presents Ruby City: You’re not in Dallas anymore at 8 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. $35 advance and $50 at the door. DallasRedFoundation.org

• May 20: Celebrate Golf 2017

Celebration Community Church hosts Celebrate Golf 2017, one of the church’s biggest annual fundraisers, at Pecan Valley Golf Course, 6400 Pecan Valley Drive in Fort Worth. The event includes food, fun, fellowship and golf. Call the church at

817-335-3222 for information.

