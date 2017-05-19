The Gay Agenda • 05-19-17

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. ; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews.; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4-5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

MAY

• Through May 21: TBRU 22: Boot Camp

TBRU 22 moves to the Hyatt Regency, 300 Reunion Blvd.

• May 19: Beardance

TBRU Beardance takes place from 8p.m.-4 a.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road $25 in advance and $35 at the door. Tickets at Beardance.org.

• May 19: Federal Club mixer

May mixer from 6-8 p.m. on the back patio at The Cedars Social, 1326 S. Lamar St. FedClubMayMixer.eventbrite.com.

• May 19: Community Forum on Youth Homelessness

Third annual community forum on homelessness

Dr. Ashley Lind, CEO of Promise House to discuss what youth homelessness looks like in Dallas and ways in which we can prevent and end youth homelessness. 9 a.m. at J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, 1515 Young St.

• May 19: Ruby City

Dallas Red Foundation presents Ruby City: You’re not in Dallas anymore at 8 p.m. at 7 for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. $35 advance and $50 at the door. DallasRedFoundation.org.

• May 19: Book signing

Blake Little signs his new book Work at Nuvo, 3311 Oak Lawn Ave. NuvoDallas.com.

• May 20: Celebrate Golf 2017

Celebration Community Church hosts Celebrate Golf 2017, one of the church’s biggest annual fundraisers, at Pecan Valley Golf Course, 6400 Pecan Valley Drive in Fort Worth. The event includes food, fun, fellowship and golf. Call the church at

817-335-3222 for information.

• May 20: Evening of Hope

AID Outreach Center gala and fashion show at 6 p.m. at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel, 200 Main St., Fort Worth.

• May 20: Take Me Out to Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• May 20: Straight Outta Chattanooga

The Dallas Bears present Leslie Jordan in his new one-man show, Straight Outta Chattanooga in a benefit for GDMAF at the Hyatt Regency Dallas $40 at TBRU.org/leslie-jordan. Special $20 price for Boot Camp attendees prior to April 24.

• May 21: Pre-Memorial Day Blowout

The Miss Gay Texas Pageant System and Linze Serell present food and fun. The food begins at 4 p.m. and the show at 5 p.m. supporting the Coalition for Aging LGBT and other charities at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

• May 22: HRC Monday

Patti Fink is the speaker at the HRC Monday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Chino Chinatown. 3011 Gulden Lane #110.

• May 23: GALA Family Night

GALA North Texas hosts Family Night at Durkin’s Pizza, 8930 Hwy. 121 (in the Target Shoppin Center) in McKinney, from 5-8 p.m. For information email galantx.org.

• May 25: HRC 101

• May 27: Gay for Good

Help prepare the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery for Memorial Day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway followed by lunch at Gonzalez Restaurant, 367 W. Jefferson Blvd. GayForGood.org/dallas_tx.

• May 31: ‘Upstairs Inferno’

GALA North Texas presents a screening of Robert Camina’s film Upstairs Inferno with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and film at 7 p.m. followed by Q&A with the director at the Angelika Film Center at the Shops at Legacy, Plano.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition May 19, 2017.

