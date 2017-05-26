Gay Agenda • 05-26-17

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is Josh Cogan from Outlast Youth; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque,

2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews.; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4-5p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

MAY

• May 27: Gay for Good

Help prepare the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery for Memorial Day from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway followed by lunch at Gonzalez Restaurant, 367 W. Jefferson Blvd. GayForGood.org/dallas_tx.

• TAG Board Game Night

TAG — Tyler Area Gays — meet in the Genecov Room at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce offices, 315 N. Broadway Ave. No. 100, from 6-9 p.m. Food, drinks and games will be provided. For information visit TylerAreaGays.com or call 903-312-2081.

• May 31: ‘Upstairs Inferno’

GALA North Texas presents a screening of Robert Camina’s film Upstairs Inferno with a reception at 6:30 p.m. and film at 7 p.m. followed by Q&A with the director at the Angelika Film Center at the Shops at Legacy, Plano.

JUNE

• June 1: Brewing Up Business

North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce sponsors event from 8:30-10 a.m. at Zephyr Cafe, 4001 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 1: Pride at City Hall

A Dallas LGBT history exhibit goes on display in the lobby of Dallas City Hall in partnership with UNT Special Collections, The Dallas Way and the LGBT Employee Association of Dallas. Pride flag unveiling and exhibit dedication from noon-1 p.m. at Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.

• June 2: Metro Ball

Taylor Dayne and Cece Peniston headline the fundraiser for the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund along with American Idol favorite David Henandez from

7-10 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. $250 VIP package for four. GDMAF.org.

• June 2: DFW Pride Happy Hour

TI Pride Network organizes this monthly event and everyone is invited from

5:30-7:30 p.m. this mo0nth at Peticolas Brewing Company, 2026 Farrington St.

• June 2-4: In Your Dreams

Final Turtle Creek Chorale mainstage production of the season. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at

2:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• June 3: Black Tie Brunch

At the Crescent Court Hotel from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are $100, $150 for VIP tickets. Limited tickets are available online at BlackTie.org. All proceeds benefit

2017 Black Tie Dinner beneficiaries.

• June 3: Federal Club Summer Luncheon

State Rep. Rafael Anchia speaks at the HRC DFW summer luncheon from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Tower Club, Thanksgiving Tower 48th floor, 1601 Elm St. DFWFederalClub.org or co-chairs@dfwfederalclub.org.

• June 3: Bloomin’ Ball

Bloomin’ Ball 2017 benefits AIDS Interfaith Network from 5-11 p.m. at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 North Stemmons Freeway.

June 3: Different Strokes Golf Association

Playdate open to all interested golfers, starting at 1 p.m. at The Tribute, 1000 Lebanon Roadd, The Colony.

Cost is $80.00 including golf, cart and range balls. DSGADallas.org or email

info@DSGADallas.org for information.

• June 6: Supplier Diversity Forum

North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce sponsors forum from 5:30-7 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 6: Get Centered

Behind the scenes tour of the Resource Center led by CEO Cece Cox from 11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 7: Pride Month Declaration

Celebrate the annual Pride Month

Declaration hosted by Councilman

Adam Medrano’s office, the Mayor’s LGBT Task Force and the LGBT Employees Association from noon-1 p.m. in the Flag Room on the 6th floor, Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.

• June 8: Business Connections mixer

North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce sponsors event from 5:30-7 p.m. at Social Pie, 5855 Maple Ave.

• June 8: Preston Hollow Democrats

Dr. Cal Jillson, professor of political science at SMU’s Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences, will be the guest speaker at the June meeting of the Preston Hollow Democrats, 6:30 p.m. at Walnut Hill Recreation Center, 10011 Midway Road. Jillson’s topic will be “The American Dream in the Age of Trump.” The public is invited. For information email amonlezunr14@gmail.com.

Filmmaker Robert Camino visits the site of the Up Stairs Lounge in New Orleans, a gay bar that was set on fire on June 24, 1973, killing 32 people. GALA North Texas screens Camina’s documentary about the fire, Upstairs Inferno on May 31. See listings for details.

