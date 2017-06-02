The Gay Agenda • 06-02-17

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guests are Laura Erickson-Schroth and Laura A. Jacobs authors of You’re in the Wrong Bathroom; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews.; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4-5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

JUNE

• June 2: Metro Ball

Taylor Dayne and Cece Peniston headline the fundraiser for the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund along with American Idol favorite David Henandez from 7-10 p.m. at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. $30 in advance, $35 at the door. $250 VIP package for four. GDMAF.org. (See story Page 11)

• June 2: DFW Pride Happy Hour

TI Pride Network organizes this monthly event, and everyone is invited from

5:30-7:30 p.m. this month at Peticolas Brewing Company, 2026 Farrington St.

• June 2-4: In Your Dreams

Final Turtle Creek Chorale mainstage production of the season. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. Tickets at TurtleCreekChorale.com.

• June 3: Black Tie Brunch

At the Crescent Court Hotel from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tickets are $100, $150 for VIP tickets. Limited tickets are available online at BlackTie.org. All proceeds benefit 2017 Black Tie Dinner beneficiaries.

• June 3: Federal Club Summer Luncheon

State Rep. Rafael Anchia speaks at the HRC DFW summer luncheon from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Tower Club, Thanksgiving Tower 48th floor, 1601 Elm St. DFWFederalClub.org or co-chairs@dfwfederalclub.org.

• June 3: Bloomin’ Ball

Bloomin’ Ball 2017 benefits AIDS Interfaith Network from 5-11 p.m. at Renaissance Dallas Hotel, 2222 North Stemmons Freeway.

• June 3: Different Strokes Golf Association

Playdate open to all interested golfers, starting at 1 p.m. at The Tribute, 1000 Lebanon Road, The Colony. Cost is $80.00 including golf, cart and range balls. DSGADallas.org or email info@DSGADallas.org for information.

• June 3: Park Cities Central Dallas Democrats

SMU professor Cal Jillson speaks about his latest book The American Dream in History, Politics, and Fiction from 10:30 a.m.-noon at University Park Public Library, 8383 Preston Center Plaza.

• June 6: Classic Chassis Car Club

Classic Chassis Car Club hold’s monthly meeting, a tire kick and dinner event, at p.m. Ojeda’s Restaurant, 4617 Maple Ave. (in the back parking lot). For information visit ClassicChassis.com.

• June 6: Supplier Diversity Forum

North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce sponsors forum from 5:30-7 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 6: Get Centered

Behind the scenes tour of the Resource Center led by CEO Cece Cox from

11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 7: Pride Month Declaration

Celebrate the annual Pride Month Declaration hosted by Councilman Adam Medrano’s office, the Mayor’s LGBT Task Force and the LGBT Employees Association from noon-1 p.m. in the Flag Room on the 6th floor, Dallas City Hall, 1500 Marilla St.

• June 8: Business Connections mixer

North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce sponsors event from 5:30-7 p.m. at Social Pie, 5855 Maple Ave.

• June 8: Preston Hollow Democrats

Dr. Cal Jillson, professor of political science at SMU’s Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences, will be the guest speaker at the June meeting of the Preston Hollow Democrats, 6:30 p.m. at Walnut Hill Recreation Center, 10011 Midway Road. Jillson’s topic will be “The American Dream in the Age of Trump.” The public is invited. For information email amonlezunr14@gmail.com.

• June 9: Federal Club Calcutta Caddy and Team Auction

DFW Federal Club hosts its annual HRC Fairway to Equality Calcutta Caddy and Team Auction, for LGBT adults and allies, ages 21 and up, from 6:30-9 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. Admission is free. Proceeds from the auction of caddies and teams for the Fairway to Equality golf tournament and from the sale of raffle tickets for baskets filled with wines, spirits and goodies from local companies benefit HRC. For information visit DFWFederalClub.org or email

co-chairs@dfwfederalclub.org for details.

• June 10: Fairway to Equality

Fairway to Equality golf tournament, the largest and longest LGBT golf tyournament of its kind in the country, begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start at Bear Creek Golf Club, 3500 Berar Creek Court. For information visit DFWFederalClub.org or email co-chairs@dfwfederalclub.org

for details.

• June 9-10 Transgender Nondiscrimination Summit

The ninth summit takes place at Stephen F. Austin University, 1936 North St., Nacogdoches. Register at www.txtns.org.

• June 10: North Texas Pride

Come As You Are festival will take place in historical downtown Plano from 1-9 p.m. in Saigling House at Haggard Park, 901 E 15th St., Plano.

• June 10-11: Surrogacy Conference & Expo

Men Having Babies presents surrogacy parenting options from 5:30-8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday at Wyndham Dallas Suites–Park Central, 7800 Alpha Road. For information email ron@menhavingbabies.org.

• June 10: East Texas Pride

“Rainbows over The View:” The East Texas Pride Festival takes place from 3-8 p.m. followed by an after-party featuring DJ Psycho Shanon from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, both at Heritage Plaza, 219 E Methvin St., Longview. For information email RMarkVinson@aol.com.

• June 11: Family Reunion and Equality Rally

Men Having Babies and Rainbow Roundup co-sponsor a solidarity event in conjunction with national Pride events and the national Pride march in Washington, D.C., with a reception from 3:30-4:30 p.m. All LGBT families are encouraged to attend. For information email ron@menhavingbabies.org.

• June 14: Supplier Diversity Forum

North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce sponsors forum from 8:30-10 a.m. at Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce, 1001 N Bishop Ave.

• June 15: Gray Pride

Monthly mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 15: Chanticleer in Concert

San Francisco-based male chorus presents “Washing of the Water” at 8:15 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 6303 Kenwood Ave.

• June 15-19: Juneteenth

Dallas Southern Pride presents its Juneteenth Festival. Dallas Marriott Suites Medical/Market Center, 2493 North Stemmons Freeway.

• June 16: Lunch and Learn

Abounding Prosperity presents Juneteenth Lunch and Learn on viral suppression from noon-2 p.m. at Marriott Suites Market Center, 2493 North Stemmons Freeway. Lunch provided free. RSVP at tinyurl.com/m57hfn6

A new grief group for LGBT people who have lost their partner or spouse is forming and will meet in June. For time, date and more information, please contact Ray Sablack at DFWLGBTLoss@gmail.com.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition June 2, 2017.

