The Gay Agenda • 06-09-17

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews.; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4-5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

JUNE

• June 9: Federal Club Calcutta Caddy and Team Auction

DFW Federal Club hosts its annual HRC Fairway to Equality Calcutta Caddy and Team Auction, for LGBT adults and allies, ages 21 and up, from 6:30-9 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St. Admission is free. Proceeds from the auction of caddies and teams for the Fairway to Equality golf tournament and from the sale of raffle tickets for baskets filled with wines, spirits and goodies from local companies benefit HRC. For information visit DFWFederalClub.org or email

co-chairs@dfwfederalclub.org

for details.

• June 10: Fairway to Equality

Fairway to Equality golf tournament, the largest and longest LGBT golf tournament of its kind in the country, begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start at Bear Creek Golf Club, 3500 Berar Creek Court. For information visit DFWFederalClub.org or email co-chairs@dfwfederalclub.org for details.

• June 9-10 Transgender Nondiscrimination Summit

The ninth summit takes place at Stephen F. Austin University, 1936 North St., Nacogdoches. Register at www.txtns.org.

• June 10: North Texas Pride

Come As You Are festival will take place in historical downtown Plano from 1-9 p.m. in Saigling House at Haggard Park, 901 E 15th St, Plano. There will be entertainment, prizes, food and beverages, activities for children, vendor/sponsor booths and more. For information visit NorthTexasPride.org.

• June 10-11: Surrogacy Conference & Expo

Men Having Babies presents surrogacy parenting options from 5:30-8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. on Sunday at Wyndham Dallas Suites–Park Central, 7800 Alpha Road. For information email ron@menhavingbabies.org.

• June 10: East Texas Pride

“Rainbows over The View” The East Texas Pride Festival takes place from 3-8 p.m. followed by an after-party featuring DJ Psycho Shanon from the Kidd Kraddick Morning Show, both at Heritage Plaza,

219 E Methvin St., Longview. For information email RMarkVinson@aol.com.

• June 11: Family Reunion and Equality Rally

Men Having Babies and Rainbow Roundup co-sponsor a solidarity event in conjunction with national Pride events and the national Pride march in Washington, D.C., with a reception from 3:30-4:30 p.m. All LGBT families are encouraged to attend. For information email ron@menhavingbabies.org.

• June 11: Fort Worth Equality March

Meet at 11 a.m. at Tarrant County Courthouse, 100 E. Weatherford St., Fort Worth.

• June 11: Austin Equality March

Austin Pride and Queer Rights ATX hold an event from noon-4 p.m. at the Texas Capitol.

• June 11: Texarkana Equality March

Gather at 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Laurel and Broad streets on the Arkansas side and march to the post office downtown and end on the Texas side.

• June 11: Abilene Pride Sidewalk March

Meet at 1:45 p.m. at Oscar Rose Park, 2601 S 7th St., Abilene.

• June 11: Dallas Equality Rally and March

Rally at 7 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road followed by march to entertainment district.

• June 14: Supplier Diversity Forum

North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce sponsors forum from 8:30-10 a.m. at Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce, 1001 N Bishop Ave.

• June 15: Gray Pride

Monthly mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 15: Chanticleer in Concert

San Francisco-based male chorus presents “Washing of the Water” at 8:15 p.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church,

6303 Kenwood Ave.

• June 15-19: Juneteenth

Dallas Southern Pride presents its Juneteenth Festival. Dallas Marriott Suites Medical/Market Center, 2493 North Stemmons Freeway.

• June 16: Federal Club Mixer

DFW Federal Club and Human Rights Campaign host the Federal Club Mixer for Federal Club members, prospective members. LGBTQ adults and allies from 6-8 p.m. at the Dallas Holocaust Museum Center for Education and Tolerance, 211 N. Record St., Ste. 100. Attendance is free, but guests are asked to preregister online at FCJuneMixer2017.eventbrite.com. Free vodka will be served compliments of Equality Vodka.

• June 16: Lunch and Learn

Abounding Prosperity presents Juneteenth Lunch and Learn on viral suppression from noon-2 p.m. at Marriott Suites Market Center, 2493 North Stemmons Freeway. Lunch provided free. RSVP at tinyurl.com/m57hfn6.

• June 17: Operation Kindness

Alumni celebration and open house. A homecoming event for furry alumni — dogs and cats adopted from the no-kill shelter from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Operation Kindness, 3201 Earhart Dr., Carrollton.

• June 19: Juneteenth Unity Festival and Pool Party

Cedar Canyon DFW Event Center, 4523 N. Houston School Road, Lancaster.

• June 17: Summer Lovin’ Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the

Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• June 17: Unity Festival

Dallas Southern Pride presents its annual Juneteenth celebration with rapper Trina, Cardi B, singer Sevyn Streeter and others from 3-10 p.m. at the Cedar Canyon Ranch, 4523 N. Houston School Road.

• June 17: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

Playdate open to all interested golfers, starting at 9 a.m. at Twin Creeks Golf Course, 501 Twin Creeks Drive, Allen. $60.00 includes golf, cart and range balls.DSGADallas.org or email info@DSGADallas.org for information.

• June 20: ‘Moonlight’ screening

Free Pride month screening of Moonlight sponsored by Coalition for Aging LGBT at 7 p.m. at AMC NorthPark 15, 8687 N. Central Expwy #3000. RSVP for free tickets at 844-418-2281.

• June 20: Get Centered

Behind the scenes tour of the Resource Center led by CEO Cece Cox from 11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 21: SMU Pride

SMU Pride, an affinity group for LGBTQ alumni of SMU, holds its kick-off meeting from 6-7 p.m. at 6200 N. Central Expressway, third floor. Interested alumni are invited to discuss the structure and objectives. For informations email pride@alumni.smu.edu.

• June 22: Transgender Forum at City Hall

The City of Dallas LGBT Employees Association has invited guest speakers to educate and answer questions on transgender awareness and issues in the workplace. Refreshments. From noon-1 p.m. in the Dallas City Hall Auditorium, 1500 Marilla St.

• June 23: Friday Night Trivia Fight

Legal Hospice of Texas and NexBank present a fundraiser that pits teams of eight against each other in a four-round trivia bout made up of crazy, fun categories and questions in this ultimate battle of wits from 7-10 p.m. at Fair Park, Hall of State, 3939 Grand Ave.

• June 23: Gay Pride Shabbat

Congregation Beth El Binah, TE-LGBT and Temple Shalom LGBTQ Pride celebrate the ancient Jewish holiday Gay Pride Shabbat. Pre-service Oneg Shabbat at 6:30 p.m., service at 7:30 p.m. at 11211 Preston Road. From 5 p.m.-2 a.m. at RCB, 2617 Commerce St. A free Pride Month event.

Men Having Babies presents the Surrogacy Conference and Expo, including the Family Reunion and Equality Rally on Sunday, this weekend at the Wyndham Dallas Suites — Park Central. Susan Taylor, pictured, a surrogate mother from Fort Worth, will speak at the conference. See listings for details.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition June 9, 2017.

