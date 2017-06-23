The Gay Agenda • 06-23-17

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guests are Brian Price and Theresa O’Donnell from LGBT Employee Association of Dallas; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews.; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4-5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

JUNE

• June 23: Friday Night Trivia Fight

Legal Hospice of Texas and NexBank present a fundraiser that pits teams of eight against each other in a four-round trivia bout made up of crazy, fun categories and questions in this ultimate battle of wits from 7-10 p.m. at Fair Park, Hall of State, 3939 Grand Ave.

• June 23: Gay Pride Shabbat

Congregation Beth El Binah, TE-LGBT and Temple Shalom LGBTQ Pride celebrate the ancient Jewish holiday Gay Pride Shabbat. Pre-service Oneg Shabbat at 6:30 p.m., service at 7:30 p.m. at 11211 Preston Road.

• June 23: Oak Lawn Band

Fourth annual March for Freedom Concert. This year’s theme is Express Yourself, and the band will present its Pillar of Freedom Award to Don Jenkins, aka Donna Dumae, at 8 p.m. at the Latino Cultural Center,

2600 Live Oak St.

• June 23: Angels After Dark

Be An Angel dinner is sold out, but tickets are still available for the delux afterparty, Angels After Dark, honoring LeeAnne Locken, The Reverend Dr. Neil G. Cazares-Thomas and Dallas Red Foundation hosted by Sister Helen Holy with entertainment by Vince Martinez at 9 p.m. at Seven for Parties, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd #107. $45-65. Tickets at bit.ly/legacyangel2017.

• June 24: Queerbomb

From 5 p.m.-2 a.m. at RCB, 2617 Commerce St. A free Pride Month event.

• June 24: Brave Spaces

The Humanities Division of the Dallas Public Library screens Human Rights Campaign’s documentary Brave Spaces exploring issues of sexuality, faith and intersectional justice at 3 p.m. in the Erik Jonsson Dallas Public Library, First floor auditorium, 1515 Young St.

• June 24: Sharon Needles

Friends With Benefits presents Dezi 5, several comedians and at 11 p.m. Sharon Needles to benefit local nonprofits and LGBT individuals in need from 7 p.m.- 1 a.m. at food truck venue Backyard on Bell 410 North Bell Ave., Denton. $10-15.

• June 24: Spades & Waves

A day of lunch and cocktails on Cedar Creek Lake with proceeds going to HRC from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. with location provided upon RSVP. $100. Room block under Human Rights Campaign for overnight stay at La Quinta Inn, 210 Heritage Parkway, Gun Barrel City.

• June 25: InterWaco-LGBT town hall

InterWaco-LGBT, Equality Texas, Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas and Centex Action Network will host a Texas Special Session Town Hall to address bathroom bill, access to healthcare, and education legislation. The event will take place on June 25 from 2–4 p.m. at the Lakeshore Baptist Church, 5801 Bishop Drive, Waco.

• June 25: TAG Picnic

TAG — Tyler Area Gays — holds its annual picnic at Southside Park, 455 Shiloh Road in Tyler, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. For information visit TylerAreaGays.com or call 903-312-2081.

• June 25: Divas and Desserts

Ms. Texas Leather 2017 presents Divas and Desserts benefiting the charities of the United Court of the Lone Star Empire. A drag king and queen show accompanies desserts crafted by Chef Sharon Van Meter from 6:30-9 p.m. at 3015 at Trinity Groves, 3015 Gulden Lane. $75. Tickets at DivasandDesserts. Eventbrite.com.

• June 25: PriDenton 2017

Denton Trans-Cendence, GlitterBomb, Oak Street Drafthouse, Outreach Denton, Pan Ector, Pride Alliance, Stonewall Democrats of Denton County and Texas Queerlesque Festival sponsor Denton’s LGBT Pride Month celebration from 2-8 p.m. at Oak Street Drafthouse, 308 E. Oak St.

• June 25: Fears for Queers LGBT Film Festival

Seventh annual film festival includes world premiere of Carlos Suarez’s Thieves and benefits GALA Youth from 1-6 p.m. at the Texas Theatre, 231 W. Jefferson Blvd.

• June 27: GALA Mixer

Monthly family-friendly, networking, socializing mixer benefits GALA Youth from 5-8 p.m. at Durkins Pizza,

8930 TX-121 #594, McKinney.

• June 29: LGBT loss support group

Support group for LGBT people who have lost a same-sex partner or spouse at 7 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road.

• June 30: Tyler equality rally

Area LGBT and progressive groups will join the East Texas Stonewall Democrats in a celebration of equality. The Stonewall Equality Rally & Progressive Pub Crawl begins at 5 p.m. on the downtown square. Facebook.com/EastTexasStonewallDemocrats.

JULY

• July 1: Boom Goes the Dynamite

Charity America show celebrating America’s freedom benefits Rhonda Mae’s Wall of Food, Tucker’s Gift and the Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network at 7 p.m. at BJ’s, 3215 N. Fitzhugh Ave.

• July 7: Big Bowling Blow-out

Bowl for Hope supports the mission of Cathedral of Hope from 6-9 p.m. at AMF Richardson Lanes, 2101 N Central Expy., Richardson. CathedralofHope.com/47years.

• July 7-9: Beyond Vanilla

Judy Tallwing is the keynote speaker.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition June 23, 2017.

