The Gay Agenda • 06-30-17

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guests are Roger Wedell and Judy Sherman from Texas Pride Impact Funds; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews.; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4-5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

JUNE

• June 30: Tyler equality rally

Area LGBT and progressive groups will join the East Texas Stonewall Democrats in a celebration of equality. The Stonewall Equality Rally & Progressive Pub Crawl begins at 5 p.m. on the downtown square. Facebook.com/EastTexasStonewallDemocrats.

JULY

• July 1: Boom Goes the Dynamite

Charity America show celebrating America’s freedom benefits Rhonda Mae’s Wall of Food, Tucker’s Gift and the Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network at 7 p.m. at BJ’s, 3215 N. Fitzhugh Ave.

• July 2: Interfaith Forum on Refugee Resettlement

Moderated panel discussion, tables hosted by local refugee-serving organizations, networking, fellowship, and light refreshments from 3-6 p.m. at Northwest Community Center, 5750 Pineland Drive. Free but registration required. Eventbrite.com/e/interfaith-forum-on-refugee-resettlement-registration-35572173328.

• July 4: Classic Chassis Car Club

Monthly Tire Kick and Dinner. Love of old cars required, not ownership to attend at 7 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• July 6: Frida Fest

Help the Dallas Museum of Art set the Guinness world record for “the largest gathering of people dressed as Frida Kahlo in one place” at 7:30 p.m. at DMA, 1717 N. Harwood St. Before the record-setting attempt, discounted tickets to the blockbuster exhibit will be available. Unibrow and other required costume details at DMA.org/FridaFest.

• July 7: Big Bowling Blow-out

Bowl for Hope supports the mission of Cathedral of Hope from 6-9 p.m. at AMF Richardson Lanes, 2101 N. Central Expy., Richardson. CathedralofHope.com/47years.

• July 7-9: Beyond Vanilla

At the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dallas, near the Galleria. Judy Tallwing is the keynote speaker. Advance registration fee starts at $120; onsite registration is $149. For information visit BeyondVanilla.org.

• July 9-23: The Eclectic Anniversary Art Auction

As part of its 47th anniversary celebration, Cathedral of Hope is transformed into an art gallery featuring a collection of original 20th and 21st century movie posters and art, including Texas artists and commissioned works. CathedralofHope.com/47years.

• July 11: Get Centered

Behind the scenes tour of the Resource Center led by CEO Cece Cox from11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 11: Social ExperiEvent

Social ExperiEvent, a collaborative effort to combine various forms of artistic media into a social event, featuring artists Tamara Alexandra and Sergio Santos painting live, music by DJ Extra and nonprofits IGNITE and Step UP, plus a blackjack tournament and a cornhole competition, takes place from 5:30-9 p.m. at Pilikia, 3113 Ross Ave. Social ExperiEvent is held the second Tuesday of each month. For information visit Facebook.com/events/717790881734444.

• July 13: New Member Showcase

New North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce members show who they are and what they do from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Best Western, 8051 LBJ Freeway.

• July 13: Table Captain informational happy hour

Thinking of becoming a Black Tie Dinner table captain? Representatives will be there to answer your questions. Sign up by 7 p.m. and you’ll be eligible for your table to upgrade to Sapphire sponsor from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Stirr, 2803 Main St.

• July 14: Voyeurotic Carnival: A Night of Circus and Burlesque

PolyDallas Millennium LLC, hosts Voyeurotic Carnival: A Night of Circus and Burlesque at 8 p.m., at Viva’s, 1350 Manufacturing St., featuring Sydni Deveraux of New York City, Onyx Fury, Amy Henderson, Olive Avira, Iris Le’Mour, Vivienne Vermuth and Nox Falls, and emceed by Lillith Grey. The event is part of PolyDallas’ 3rd annual symposium, “Power, Equality and Anarchy in Polyamory,” being held July 14-16 at Crowne Plaza Dallas Market, 7050 N. Stemmons. Tickets for the burlesque show start at $20 and are available at Prekindle.comn/vivas. For information on the seminar visit PolyDallasMillennium.com.

• July 14: DFW Pride Happy Hour

DFW Pride Happy Hour, organized and maintained as a community service by Texas Instruments’ TI Pride Network, will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Two Corks and a Bottle, 2800 Routh St., No. 140, in The Quadrangle. For information email pavw@ti.com.

• July 15: Firecracker Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• July 16: Summer Psychic & Holistic Fair

The Labyrinth Walk Coffee House presents the Summer Psychic andHolistic Fair at the UU Church of Oak Cliff, 2829 W. Kiest Blvd. Will include a variety of readers, healers, Reiki practitioners and more, plus vendors selling healing crystals, jewelry, bath products, art and more. Admission is free; readings start at $20 per 15-minute session. For information visit LabyrinthWalkCoffeehouse.com.

• July 18: Get Centered

Behind the scenes tour of the Resource Center led by CEO Cece Cox from11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 20: Gray Pride

Monthly mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 22: Pride festival auditions

Audition to perform on the community stage at the Sept. 16 Pride festival in Reverchon Park from 1-4 p.m. in the

Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 23: The Wedding Party & Expo

Dallas Voice presents the third LGBT Wedding Expo to connect businesses with couples who are planning a wedding. Vendors include bakers, car services, caterers, clergy, florists, formal and bridal wear, jewelers, musicians, photographers and videographers, printers, venues, destinations and more from 1-4 p.m. at Hilton Anatole Hotel,2201 N. Stemmons Freeway.

• July 23: A Very Sordid Wedding

Screening of the film followed by Q&A with Ann Walker, Emerson Collins (producer), Rosemary Alexander,Newell Alexander and Del Shores at

5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at CathedralofHope.com/47years.

• July 24: Multi-Candidate Meet & Greet, Collin County

Dani Pellett, candidate for Texas’ District 32 congressional seat, hosts a multi-candidate meet-and-greet for Collin County from 7-9 p.m. at 281 Paddock Trail in Fairview. For information emailDani@DaniForCongressor call 802-392-DANI.

• July 29: Pride festival auditions

Audition to perform on the community stage at the Sept. 16 Pride festival in Reverchon Park from 1-4 p.m. in theRose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 29: Gay For Good

G4G will be serving food, water and busing tables at The Stewpot from11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign up atGayForGood.org/dfw_g4g_the_stewpot

• July 29: Reception for Troy Perry

The Rev. Elder Troy Perry will be onhand for a reception afrom 7-9 p.m. atCathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. CathedralofHope.com/47years.

• July 30: CoH’s guest preacher Troy Perry

The Rev. Elder Troy Perry will be the guest preacher at 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. CathedralofHope.com/47years.

AUGUST

• Aug. 1: Get Centered

Behind the scenes tour of the Resource Center led by CEO Cece Cox from11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 1: Classic Chassis Car Club

Monthly Tire Kick and Dinner. Love of old cars required, not ownership to attend at7 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Aug. 12: Landmark Dinner

Lambda Legal’s annual dinner, 6-10 p.m. at The Adolphus Hotel, 1321 Commerce St. in Dallas. Individual tickets are $250; sponsorships are available, starting at $1,500. For information email Carla McKinzie at cmckinzie@lambdalegal.org or call 214-219-8585.

• Aug 15: Get Centered

Behind the scenes tour of the Resource Center led by CEO Cece Cox from 11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 17: Gray Pride

Monthly mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

Mr. Charity America Preston David Pickett and Miss Charity America Jazzmin St. James D’Monaco head a stellar lineup of entertainers in “Boom Goes the Dynamite,” a special show Saturday at BJ’s NXS! benefiting Rhonda Mae’s Wall of Food, Tucker’s Gift and the Texas Red Ribbon Wish Network. See listings for details. (Photo by Ron Comstock.)

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition June 30, 2017.

