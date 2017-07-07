The Gay Agenda • 07-07-17

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is Brooke Oliver attorney for Dykes on Bikes; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews.; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4-5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

JULY

• July 7: Big Bowling Blow-out

Bowl for Hope supports the mission of Cathedral of Hope from 6-9 p.m. at AMF Richardson Lanes, 2101 N Central Expy., Richardson. CathedralofHope.com/47years.

• July 8: Goddess Group’s Clothing Swap and Dance Party

Bring a laundry basket full of clothes to give away. Exchange then dance. $10 entrance donation goes to Resource Center. Remaining clothing goes to Out of the Closet from 7-10 p.m. at White Rock Lake Bath House Cultural Center, 521 E. Lawther Drive.

• July 7-9: Beyond Vanilla

At the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dallas, near the Galleria. Judy Tallwing is the keynote speaker. Advance registration fee starts at $120; onsite registration is $149. For information visit BeyondVanilla.org.

• July 9-23: The Eclectic Anniversary Art Auction

As part of its 47th anniversary celebration, Cathedral of Hope is transformed into an art gallery featuring a collection of original 20th and 21st century movie posters and art, including Texas artists and commissioned works. CathedralofHope.com/47years.

• July 11: Get Centered

Behind the scenes tour of the Resource Center led by CEO Cece Cox from 11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 11: Social ExperiEvent

Social ExperiEvent, a collaborative effort to combine various forms of artistic media into a social event, featuring artists Tamara Alexandra and Sergio Santos painting live, music by DJ Extra and nonprofits IGNITE and Step UP, plus a blackjack tournament and a cornhole competition, takes place from 5:30-9 p.m. at Pilikia, 3113 Ross Ave. Social ExperiEvent is held the second Tuesday of each month. For information visit Facebook.com/events/717790881734444.

• July 13: New Member Showcase

New North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce members show who they are and what they do from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Best Western, 8051 LBJ Freeway.

• July 13: Table Captain informational happy hour

Thinking of becoming a Black Tie Dinner table captain? Representatives will be there to answer your questions. Sign up by

7 p.m. and you’ll be eligible for your table to upgrade to Sapphire sponsor from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at Stirr, 2803 Main St.

• July 14: Voyeurotic Carnival: A Night of Circus and Burlesque

PolyDallas Millennium LLC, hosts Voyeurotic Carnival: A Night of Circus and Burlesque at 8 p.m., at Viva’s, 1350 Manufacturing, featuring Sydni Deveraux of New York City, Onyx Fury, Amy Henderson, Olive Avira, Iris Le’Mour, Vivienne Vermuth and Nox Falls, and emceed by Lillith Grey. The event is part of Poly Dallas’s 3rd annual symposium, “Power, Equality and Anarchy in Polyamory,” being held July 14-16 at Crowne Plaza Dallas Market, 7050 N. Stemmons. Tickets for the burlesque show start at $20 and are available at Prekindle.comn/vivas. For information on the seminar visit PolyDallasMillennium.com.

• July 14: DFW Pride Happy Hour

DFW Pride Happy Hour, organized and maintained as a community service by Texas Instruments’ TI Pride Network, will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Two Corks and a Bottle, 2800 Routh St., No. 140, in The Quadrangle. For information email pavw@ti.com.

• July 15: Firecracker Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• July 16: Summer Psychic & Holistic Fair

The Labyrinth Walk Coffee House presents the Summer Psychic and Holistic Fair at the UU Church of Oak Cliff, 2829 W. Kiest Blvd. Will include a variety of readers, healers, Reiki practitioners and more, plus vendors selling healing crystals, jewelry, bath products, art and more. Admission is free; readings start at $20 per 15-minute session. For information visit LabyrinthWalkCoffeehouse.com.

• July 18: Get Centered

Behind the scenes tour of the Resource Center led by CEO Cece Cox from 11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 20: Gray Pride

Monthly mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 21: Federal Club mixer

Mixer for LGBT adults and allies from 6-8 p.m. at Savor Gastropub, 2000 Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

• July 22: Pride festival auditions

Audition to perform on the community stage at the Sept. 16 Pride festival in Reverchon Park from 1-4 p.m. in the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 23: The Wedding Party & Expo

Dallas Voice presents the third LGBT Wedding Expo to connect businesses with couples who are planning a wedding. Vendors include bakers, car services, caterers, clergy, florists, formal and bridal wear, jewelers, musicians, photographers and videographers, printers, venues, destinations and more from 1-4 p.m. at Hilton Anatole Hotel, 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway.

• July 23: A Very Sordid Wedding

Screening of the film followed by Q&A with Ann Walker, Emerson Collins (producer), Rosemary Alexander, Newell Alexander and Del Shores at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at CathedralofHope.com/47years.

• July 24: Multi-Candidate Meet & Greet, Collin County

Dani Pellett, candidate for Texas’ District 32 congressional seat, hosts a multi-candidate meet-and-greet for Colllin County from 7-9 p.m. at 281 Paddock Trail in Fairview. For information email Dani@DaniForCongress or call 802-392-DANI.

• July 27: Peeling back the curtain

Stories you haven’t heard. Tour the clinic and hear about programs you made possible through LifeWalk and other donations. Beverages and hors d’oeuvres served from 6-8 p.m. at Prism Health North Texas, Oak Cliff Clinic, 219 Sunset Ave #116A.

• July 28: Last Bag Standing

Cornhole Tournament with two-person teams. $50 entry fee. Hosted by Chad West and Chris Moffett. Prizes. Proceeds benefit Hogg Elementary School. From 7-10 p.m. at BBBop, 828 W. Davis St. DashfortheBeads.org/last-bag-standing.

• July 29: Pride festival auditions

Audition to perform on the community stage at the Sept. 16 Pride festival in Reverchon Park from 1-4 p.m. in the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 29: Gay For Good

G4G will be serving food, water and busing tables at The Stewpot from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign up at GayForGood.org/dfw_g4g_the_stewpot

• July 29: Reception for Troy Perry

The Rev. Elder Troy Perry will be on hand for a reception from 7-9 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. CathedralofHope.com/47years.

July 30: CoH’s guest preacher Troy Perry

The Rev. Elder Troy Perry will be the guest preacher at 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. CathedralofHope.com/47years.

AUGUST

• Aug. 1: Get Centered

Behind the scenes tour of the Resource Center led by CEO Cece Cox from 11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 1: Classic Chassis Car Club

Monthly Tire Kick and Dinner. Love of old cars required, not ownership to attend at 7 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Aug. 12: Landmark Dinner

Lambda Legal’s annual dinner, 6-10 p.m. at The Adolphus Hotel, 1321 Commerce St. in Dallas. Individual tickets are $250; sponsorships are available, starting at $1,500. For information email Carla McKinzie at cmckinzie@lambdalegal.org or call 214-219-8585.

