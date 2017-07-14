Gay Agenda • 07-14-17

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is congressional candidate Lorie Burch; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews.; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4-5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

JULY

• Through July 23: The Eclectic Anniversary Art Auction

As part of its 47th anniversary celebration, Cathedral of Hope is transformed into an art gallery featuring a collection of original 20th and 21st century movie posters and art, including Texas artists and commissioned works. CathedralofHope.com/47years.

• July 14: Voyeurotic Carnival: A Night of Circus and Burlesque

PolyDallas Millennium LLC, hosts Voyeurotic Carnival: A Night of Circus and Burlesque at 8 p.m., at Viva’s,

1350 Manufacturing, featuring Sydni Deveraux of New York City, Onyx Fury, Amy Henderson, Olive Avira, Iris Le’Mour, Vivienne Vermuth and Nox Falls, and emceed by Lillith Grey. The event is part of PolyDallas’s 3rd annual symposium, “Power, Equality and Anarchy in Polyamory,” being held July 14-16 at Crowne Plaza Dallas Market, 7050 N. Stemmons. Tickets for the burlesque show start at $20 and are available at Prekindle.comn/vivas. For information on the seminar visit PolyDallasMillennium.com.

• July 14: DFW Pride Happy Hour

DFW Pride Happy Hour, organized and maintained as a community service by Texas Instruments’ TI Pride Network, will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Two Corks and a Bottle, 2800 Routh St., No. 140, in The Quadrangle.

For information email pavw@ti.com.

• July 15: Parkland garage sale

Sale items from the old Parkland hospital facility including furniture, chairs, desks, file cabinets, refrigerators, ice machines, a limited number of

flat-screen monitors and more from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at 2420 Butler St.

• July 15: Art Show and Sale

Beverages, music, art from 1-8 p.m. at Carson Art Gallery, 1710 Hi Line Drive.

• July 15: Firecracker Gaybingo

Monthly fundraiser for Resource Center takes place from 6-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4, 3911 Cedar Springs Road. 214-540-4458. MyResourceCenter.org/gaybingo.

• July 16: Summer Psychic & Holistic Fair

The Labyrinth Walk Coffee House presents the Summer Psychic and Holistic Fair at the UU Church of Oak Cliff, 2829 W. Kiest Blvd. Will include a variety of readers, healers, Reiki practitioners and more, plus vendors selling healing crystals, jewelry, bath products, art and more. Admission is free; readings start at $20 per 15-minute session. For information visit LabyrinthWalkCoffeehouse.com.

• July 18: One Texas Resistance Rally

A coalition of progressive activist organizations will stage the #OneTx Resistance Rally at 1 p.m. on the steps of the Texas Capitol in Austin

• July 18: Get Centered

Behind the scenes tour of the Resource Center led by CEO Cece Cox from 11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 18: Stonewall Democrats

of Dallas meeting Cocktails begin at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 6:30 p.m. upstairs at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

• July 19: Oak Cliff Live

As Dallas continues to struggle with the issue of homelessness, Oak Cliff Live discusses the less fortunate in Oak Cliff. Refreshments at 6:30 p.m. Program at 7 p.m. at Bishop Dunne School Library, 3900 Rugged Drive.

• July 20: Gray Pride

Monthly mixer from 5:30-7 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 20: TAG Dinner Group

The Tyler Area Gays Dinner Group dines at Pochs Rice Café, 1700 SSE Loop 323, #102 in Tyler. RSVP to DinnerGroup@TylerAreaGays.com.

• July 21: Federal Club mixer

Mixer for LGBT adults and allies from 6-8 p.m. at Savor Gastropub, 2000 Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

• July 22: Pride festival auditions

Audition to perform on the community stage at the Sept. 16 Pride festival in Reverchon Park from 1-4 p.m. in the

Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 22: TAG screens A Very Sordid Wedding

Tyler Area Gays hosts a screening of Del Shore’s new movie, A Very Sordid Wedding, at 8 p.m. at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler. Tickets are available online at LibertyTyler.com/events/

• July 23: The Wedding Party & Expo

Dallas Voice presents the third LGBT Wedding Expo to connect businesses with couples who are planning a wedding. Vendors include bakers, car services, caterers, clergy, florists, formal and bridal wear, jewelers,musicians, photographers and videographers, printers, venues, destinations and more from 1-4 p.m. at Hilton Anatole Hotel, 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway.

• July 23: A Very Sordid Wedding

Screening of the film followed by Q&A with Ann Walker, Emerson Collins (producer), Rosemary Alexander, Newell Alexander and Del Shores at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at CathedralofHope.com/47years.

• July 24: Multi-Candidate Meet & Greet, Collin County

Dani Pellett, candidate for Texas’ District 32 congressional seat, hosts a multi-candidate meet-and-greet for Collin County from 7-9 p.m. at 281 Paddock Trail in Fairview. For information email Dani@DaniForCongress or call 802-392-DANI.

• July 25: Grief Support Group

Grief support group for LGBT people who have lost a same-sex partner meets from 7-8 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library, 4100 Cedar Springs Road.

……………….

Lillith Grey, pictured, emcees PolyDallas Millennium’s “Voyeurotic Carnival: A Night of Circus and Burlesque” at 8 p.m. tonight at Viva’s, 1350 Manufacturing. See listings for details. (Tammye Nash/Dallas Voice)

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition July 14, 2017.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)