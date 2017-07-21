The Gay Agenda • 07-21-17

Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer David Taffet at taffet@dallasvoice.com by Wednesday at 5 p.m. for that week’s issue.

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is David Collins, author of Accidental Activists about Mark and Vic, the Texas marriage equality couple; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m. 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details; DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live streaming every Friday, 4-5 p.m., on the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

JULY

• Through July 23: The Eclectic Anniversary Art Auction

As part of its 47th anniversary celebration, Cathedral of Hope is transformed into an art gallery featuring a collection of original 20th and 21st century movie posters and art, including Texas artists and commissioned works. CathedralofHope.com/47years.

• July 21: Ice Cream Social

Silver Pride Project holds a getting to know you ice cream social from 2-5 p.m. at Senior Source, 3910 Harry Hines Blvd.

• July 21: Federal Club mixer

Mixer for LGBT adults and allies from 6-8 p.m. at Savor Gastropub, 2000 Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

• July 22: Pride festival auditions

Audition to perform on the community stage at the Sept. 16 Pride festival in Reverchon Park from 1-4 p.m. in the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 22: TAG screens A Very Sordid Wedding

Tyler Area Gays hosts a screening of Del Shore’s new movie, A Very Sordid Wedding, at 8 p.m. at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. in Tyler. Tickets are available online at LibertyTyler.com/events/

• July 23: The Wedding Party & Expo

Dallas Voice presents the third LGBT Wedding Expo to connect businesses with couples who are planning a wedding. Vendors include bakers, car services, caterers, clergy, florists, formal and bridal wear, jewelers, musicians, photographers and videographers, printers, venues, destinations and more from 1-4 p.m. at Hilton Anatole Hotel, 2201 N. Stemmons Freeway. Free. bit.do/wpexpo2017.

• July 23: A Very Sordid Wedding

Screening of the film followed by Q&A with Ann Walker, Emerson Collins (producer), Rosemary Alexander, Newell Alexander and Del Shores at 5:30 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. Tickets at CathedralofHope.com/47years.

• July 24: HRC Monday

Finn Jones of Trans-Cendence International and Jade Lenore of Black Transwomen discuss transgender civil rights followed by candlelight vigil for trans lives lost this year at 7 p.m. at Chino Chinatown,

3011 Gulden Lane #110.

• July 24: Multi-Candidate Meet & Greet, Collin County

Dani Pellett, candidate for Texas’ District 32 congressional seat, hosts a multi-candidate meet-and-greet for Collin County from 7-9 p.m. at 281 Paddock Trail in Fairview. For information email Dani@DaniForCongress or call 802-392-DANI.

• July 25: Grief Support Group

Grief support group for LGBT people who have lost a same-sex partner meets from 7-8 p.m. at Oak Lawn Library,

4100 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 27: Book signing

Randy Schmidt signs copies of his new book Dolly on Dolly at 7 p.m. at Interabang Books, 10720 Preston Road.

• July 27-30: 2nd Annual Texas Queerlesque Festival

The 2017 Texas Queerlesque Festival brings in six headliner performers and others for the one-of-a-kind Unicorn School with a series of 12 workshops, networking events and after-parties. Performance styles will include burlesque, drag, aerialists, performance troupes and more. The public can get information on the artists, producers, schedules and more online at TexasQueerlesqueFestival.com.

• July 27: Peeling back the curtain

Stories you haven’t heard. Tour the clinic and hear about programs you made possible through LifeWalk and other donations. Beverages and hors d’oeuvres served from 6-8 p.m. at Prism Health North Texas, Oak Cliff Clinic,

219 Sunset Ave #116A.

• July 28: Last Bag Standing

Corn Hole Tournament with two-person teams. $50 entry fee. Hosted by Chad West and Chris Moffett. Prizes. Proceeds benefit Hogg Elementary School. From 7-10 p.m. at BBBop, 828 W. Davis St. DashfortheBeads.org/last-bag-standing.

• July 29: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

DSGA proudly celebrating its 20th anniversary season has a playdate open to all interested golfers at 10:08 a.m. at Luna Vista Golf Course, 11223 Luna Road. $55 includes golf, cart and range balls. A cookout and pool party at a nearby member’s home follows. Info at DSGADallas.org or info@DSGADallas.org.

• July 29: Pride festival auditions

Audition to perform on the community stage at the Sept. 16 Pride festival in Reverchon Park from 1-4 p.m. in the

Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 29: Gay For Good

G4G will be serving food, water and busing tables at The Stewpot from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign up at GayForGood.org/dfw_g4g_the_stewpot

• July 29: Texas Latino Pride pool party

DJ Charlie Phresh, photo booth, catered bites and open bar at TX Latino Pride’s pool party from 3-8 p.m. at

13339 Pandora Drive. $25-50. Facebook.com/TexasLatinoPride.

Milo Cox is co-producer of the 2nd annual Texas Queerlesque Festival, which begins Thursday,

July 27, and will emcee the Friday portion of the weekend-long event. See listings for details

