Gay Agenda • 07-28-17

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is David Brigman with USofA Pageants; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave. Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org. LGBT square dancing group Pegasus Squares meets every Sunday from 3–5 p.m. at Dallas School of Burlesque, 2924 Main St #103; Dallas Frontrunners meet for a walk or run on the Katy Trail at the Robert E. Lee statue in Lee Park every Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m.; Leadership Lambda Toastmasters practices and develops speaking and leadership skills from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesdays at First Unitarian Church, third floor of the Hallman Building, 4012 St. Andrews.; Gray Pride support group from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. followed by mixer every Monday at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road; Lambda AA meets at 7 a.m., noon, 6 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. and has a men’s meeting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and meets at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Sunday at 1575 W. Mockingbird Lane #625. Call 214-267-0222 for details;

DVtv in Spayse, news and entertainment discussion live

streaming every Friday, 4–5 p.m., on

the Spayse Station YouTube channel.

JULY

• July 28: Last Bag Standing

Corn Hole Tournament with two-person teams. $50 entry fee. Hosted by Chad West and Chris Moffett. Prizes. Proceeds benefit Hogg Elementary School. From 7–10 p.m. at BBBop, 828 W. Davis St. DashfortheBeads.org/last-bag-standing.

• July 29: Different Strokes Golf Association (DSGA)

DSGA proudly celebrating its 20th anniversary season has a playdate open to all interested golfers at 10:08 a.m.

at Luna Vista Golf Course,

11223 Luna Road. $55 includes golf, cart and range balls. A cookout and pool party at a nearby member’s home follows. Info at DSGADallas.org or info@DSGADallas.org.

• July 29: Pride festival auditions

Audition to perform on the community stage at the Sept. 16 Pride festival in Reverchon Park from 1–4 p.m. in the Rose Room, 3911 Cedar Springs Road.

• July 29: Gay For Good

G4G will be serving food, water and busing tables at The Stewpot from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign up at GayForGood.org/dfw_g4g_the_stewpot

• July 29: Texas Latino Pride

pool party

DJ Charlie Phresh, photo booth, catered bites and open bar at

TX Latino Pride’s pool party from

3–8 p.m. at 13339 Pandora Drive.

$25-50. Facebook.com/TexasLatinoPride.

• July 29: Reception for Troy Perry

The Rev. Elder Troy Perry will be on hand for a reception from 7–9 p.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. CathedralofHope.com/47years.

• July 30: CoH’s guest preacher Troy Perry

The Rev. Elder Troy Perry will be the guest preacher at 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road. CathedralofHope.com/47years.

• July 31: Marc Veasey

Rep. Marc Veasey speaks at the Indivisible Oak Cliff meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Church of Oak Cliff,

3839 W. Kiest Blvd.

AUGUST

• Aug. 1: Get Centered

Behind the scenes tour of the Resource Center led by CEO Cece Cox from

11 a.m.-noon at 5750 Cedar Springs Road.

• Aug. 1: Classic Chassis Car Club

Monthly Tire Kick and Dinner. Love of old cars required, not ownership to attend at

7 p.m. at Ojeda’s, 4617 Maple Ave.

• Aug. 6: An Afternoon of Disco Delight

Nia Courtland, Bianca Davenport Starr and others present songs of the 70’s and 80’s to benefit Tuckers Gift, AIDS Walk South Dallas and Coalition for Aging LGBT. Food at 4 p.m. Show at 5 p.m. Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

• Aug. 11: DFW Pride Happy Hour

Everyone is welcome to join at this self-styled “cocktail den” From 5:30–7:30 p.m. at The Cedars Social, 1326 S Lamar St.

• Aug. 11: Equality Texas Dallas

Summer Mixer

Julian Castro and Evan Wolfson are scheduled guests from 6-8 p.m. at IQ Haus, 1107 Dragon St. Tickets at EventBrite.com.

• Aug. 12: Stigma-Free Workshop

Team Friendly DFW and Resource Center team up to bring the first Stigma-Free Community Workshops to Dallas, designed to foster a safe community environment where we can sit and discuss the topic of HIV in a Stigma Free space hosted by Nelson-Tebedo Clinic from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. at Resource Center, 5750 Cedar Springs Road. Free. Ticket information at EventBrite.com.

