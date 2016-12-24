The Gay Agenda • 12-23-16

­­­Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM. This week’s guest is Erin Moore; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Service

CSLDallas, a center for spiritual living that teaches “science of the mind” spirituality, will hold a Christmas Eve Service to celebrate the Living Spirit, featuring music guests Andrew Tinker, harpist Geoffrey Ricketts and an ensemble led by Lainey Bernstein, plus a message from Dr. Petra Weldes and the Rev. Karen Fry. For information call 972-866-9988, email info@csldallas.org or visit CSLDallas.org. 6 p.m. at 4801 Spring Valley Road #115.

• Dec. 24: Chinese Food and a Movie

Congregation Beth El Binah has a traditional Jewish Christmas Eve dinner at 4:30 p.m. at Royal China, 6025 Royal Lane.

• Dec. 24: Christmas at Northaven UMC

Christmas eve services at 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. and Christmas morning at 11 a.m. at 11211 Preston Road.

• Dec. 24: Christmas at Oak Lawn UMC

Christmas Eve services with candlelight and Holy Communion at 5 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Christmas day with Holy Communion at 10 a.m. at 3014 Oak Lawn Ave.

• Dec. 24: Christmas at Celebration Community Church

Christmas eve services at 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. at 908 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Worth.

• Dec. 24: Christmas at Metropolitan Community Church of Greater Dallas

Christmas eve service at 7 p.m. at 1017 S. Elm #105, Carrollton.

• Dec. 24: Christmas at the Episcopal Church St. Thomas

Christmas eve service at 8 p.m. and morning service at 10 a.m. at 6525 Inwood Road.

• Dec. 24: Christmas at Agape MCC

Christmas eve at 7 p.m. at 4615 E California Parkway, Fort Worth.

• Dec. 24: Christmas at Promise UCC

Christmas eve at 7 p.m. at 2527 W. Colorado Blvd.

• Dec. 24: Christmas at Cathedral of Hope

Christmas eve at 7 p.m., bilingual at 9 p.m. and candlelight at 11 p.m. Christmas Day at 10 a.m. at 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

• Dec. 24: TAG Christmas Party

Tyler Area Gays host their annual Christmas Party from 7 p.m.-midnight at a private residence. Bring snacks and spirits. For location and other information email Tyler_Area_Gays@mail.vresp.com.

• Dec. 25: Christmas

• Dec. 26: Charitable Mondays

A portion of sales will go to Shared Housing Center. Tell server you are participating from 3-7 p.m. at Savor Gastropub, 2000 Woodall Rodgers Freeway, Klyde Warren Park.

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

Find your party and party safely.

• Dec. 31: Once in a Blue Moon dance

New Year’s Eve party for women from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMasters Ballroom located at 10675 East Northwest Highway, Suite 2600B. $25.

• Dec. 31: Masques at Midnight

Formal gala and awards evening hosted by Tarrant County Pride, including presentation of the Spirit of Pride Awards, from

7 p.m.-1 a.m. at DFW Airport Marriott South, 4151 Centreport Drive, Fort Worth. Tickets range from $125-$1,600. For information visit Facebook.com/TCGPWA.org.

JANUARY

• Happy New Year

• Jan. 1: Bowl Burning Ceremony

CSLDallas, a center for spiritual living that teaches “science of the mind” spirituality, will hold a New Year’s Day Bowl Burning Ceremony from 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at CSLDallas, 4801 Spring Valley Road, Ste. 115. A bowl burning ceremony is intended to help participants become clear in their intentions and then release old habits that stand in the way of accomplishing them. For information call 972-866-9988, email info@csldallas.org or visit CSLDallas.org.

• Jan. 12: Little Black Dress Party

The FashionCited preview party that benefits Legal Hospice of Texas from 7-9:30 p.m. at Goodson Acura, 4801 Lemmon Ave. Tickets are $25 at the door, and include food, drinks and music. For information call 214-521-6622 or email kamesha@legalhospice.org.

• Jan. 16: 12th Annual MLK Symposium

The Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture holds the 12th Annual MLK Symposium from 7-9 p.m. at Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. The theme for this year’s event is “MLK’s Legacy: Issues of Social Justice in the 21st Century,” and it will focus on ensuring equality under the law and civil rights for all citizens. Keynote speakers will be Jelani Cobb and Alicia Garza. To register or for more information call 214-871-2440 or visit DallasInstitute.org.

• Jan. 17: Stonewall elections

Stonewall officer elections at 7 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

• Jan 20: Protest at the Inauguration

Protest on Inauguration Day Against War, Racism and Inequality from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at Freedom Plaza, 14th St NW & Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

• Jan. 21: Women’s March on Austin

The Women’s March on Austin, a sister event to the Women’s March on Washington, is taking place in D.C. from noon-6 p.m.

at the Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 25: Dash for the Beads

5K and 10K run, 1K walk and festival at Kidd Springs Park, 711 W. Canty St.

MARCH

• March 20: Advocacy Day in Austin

Speak to your legislators. GALA North Texas will sponsor buses to Austin. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin.

…………………

Happy Holidays from Dallas Voice

For those looking for an LGBT-friendly church holding Christmas Eve services, check our Gay Agenda listings. And for our Jewish readers, check the listings for information on Congregation Beth El Binah’s traditional Jewish Christmas Eve dinner at Royal China, followed by a movie.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition December 23, 2016.

