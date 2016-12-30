The Gay Agenda • 12-30-16

­­­Have an event coming up? Email your information to Managing Editor Tammye Nash at nash@dallasvoice.com or Senior Staff Writer

• Weekly: Lambda Weekly every Sunday at 1 p.m. on 89.3 KNON-FM; United Black Ellument hosts discussion on HIV/AIDS in the black community (UBE Connected) at 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday of the month at 3116 Commerce St., Suite C; Core Group Meeting every 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.; Fuse game night every Monday evening except the last of the month at 8 p.m. at the Fuse space in the Treymore Building, 4038 Lemmon Ave, Suite 101; FuseConnect every Wednesday from 7 p.m. For more information call or e-mail Jalenzski at 214-760-9718 ext 3 or Jalenzski@myresourcecenter.org.

DECEMBER

• Dec. 31: New Year’s Eve

Find your party and party safely.

• Dec. 31: Once in a Blue Moon dance

New Year’s Eve party for women from 7 p.m.-midnight at DanceMasters Ballroom located at 10675 East Northwest Highway, Suite 2600B. $25.

• Dec. 31: Masques at Midnight

Formal gala and awards evening hosted by Tarrant County Pride, including presentation of the Spirit of Pride Awards, from 7 p.m.-

1 a.m. at DFW Airport Marriott South, 4151 Centreport Drive, Fort Worth. Tickets range from $125-$1,600. For information visit Facebook.com/TCGPWA.org.

JANUARY

• Happy New Year

• Jan. 1: Bowl Burning Ceremony

CSLDallas, a center for spiritual living that teaches “science of the mind” spirituality, will hold a New Year’s Day Bowl Burning Ceremony from 11:15 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at CSLDallas, 4801 Spring Valley Road, Ste. 115. A bowl burning ceremony is intended to help participants become clear in their intentions and then release old habits that stand in the way of accomplishing them. For information call 972-866-9988, email info@csldallas.org or visit CSLDallas.org.

• Jan. 3: Fort Worth Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at First Jefferson Unitarian Church, 959 Sandy Lane, Fort Worth.

• Jan. 9: Soulcycle

Charity ride benefiting Black Tie Dinner at 7:30 p.m. ay SoulCycle Uptown, 3699 McKinney Ave. $40 basic 45-minute ride.

$100 VIP front row bike selection.

• Jan. 9: Denton Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1111 Cordell St, Denton.

• Jan. 10: Snap Kitchen opening

Holiday cocktails and tunes from DJ Brandon Moses with 25 percent of sales going to Resource Center from 6-9 p.m. at Snap Kitch Oak Lawn, 4436 Lemmon Ave.

• Jan. 10: Dallas Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church, 1641 W Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton.

• Jan. 12: Little Black Dress Party

The FashionCited preview party that benefits Legal Hospice of Texas from 7-9:30 p.m. at Goodson Acura, 4801 Lemmon Ave. Tickets are $25 at the door, and include food, drinks and music. For information call 214-521-6622 or email kamesha@legalhospice.org.

• Jan. 16: 12th Annual MLK Symposium

The Dallas Institute of Humanities and Culture holds the 12th Annual MLK Symposium from 7-9 p.m. at Dallas City Performance Hall, 2520 Flora St. The theme for this year’s event is “MLK’s Legacy: Issues of Social Justice in the 21st Century,” and it will focus on ensuring equality under the law and civil rights for all citizens. Keynote speakers will be Jelani Cobb and Alicia Garza. To register or for more information call

214-871-2440 or visit DallasInstitute.org.

• Jan. 17: Stonewall elections

Stonewall officer elections at 7 p.m. at Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St.

• Jan. 17: Fort Worth Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at First Jefferson Unitarian Church, 959 Sandy Lane, Fort Worth.

• Jan 20: Protest at the Inauguration

Protest on Inauguration Day Against War, Racism and Inequality from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. at Freedom Plaza, 14th St NW & Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, D.C.

• Jan. 21: Women’s March on Austin

The Women’s March on Austin, a sister event to the Women’s March on Washington, is taking place in D.C. from noon-6 p.m. at the Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin.

• Jan. 21: Gaybingo

• Jan. 23: Denton Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1111 Cordell St, Denton.

• Jan. 24: The Refugee Camp Experience

The Dallas Holocaust Museum in conjunction with the International Rescue Committee presents a panel on life in modern-day refugee camps with panelists from Rwanda, Sudan and Syria from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Dallas Holocaust Museum, 211 N. Record St.

• Jan. 24: Dallas Trans/SOFFA meeting

Group meeting at 7 p.m. at Horizon Unitarian Universalist Church, 1641 W Hebron Pkwy, Carrollton.

• Jan. 29: International Holocaust Remembrance Day

On the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the Dallas Holocaust Museum has a gathering of hope and remembrance at 2 p.m. at 211 N. Record St.

FEBRUARY

• Feb. 2: George Takei

Dallas Holocaust Museum and SMU Embrey Human Rights Program present George Takei speaks about his childhood experiences during World War II in a U.S. internment camp at 6:30 p.m. at McFarlin Auditorium, 6405 Boaz Lane.

• Feb. 18: Gaybingo

• Feb. 25: Dash for the Beads

5K and 10K run, 1K walk and festival at Kidd Springs Park, 711 W. Canty St.

MARCH

• March 4: Toast to Life

From 7-11 p.m. at Empire Room, 1225 N Riverfront Blvd.

• March 18: Gaybingo

• March 20: Advocacy Day in Austin

Speak to your legislators. GALA North Texas will sponsor buses to Austin. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Ave., Austin.

• March 25: AIDS Walk South Dallas

• March 31-April 2: Texas Traditions Rodeo

Texas Gay Rodeo Association presents Texas Traditions Rodeo. Gates open at 11 a.m. at Diamond T Arena, 6900 E. Sherman Drive, Denton.

APRIL

• April 8: No Tie Dinner

This year’s theme is An Artful Life, inspired by the pop artists. From 7-10 p.m. at Frontiers of Flight Museum, 6911 Lemmon Ave.

• April 15: Gaybingo

• April 16: Easter in the Park

The pooch parade in Oak Lawn’s Lee Park is an Easter tradition.

• April 28: Celebration of Excellence Dinner

The North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce presents its Business Excellence Awards at its Celebration of Excellence Dinner. Details to follow.

MAY

• May 6: House of DIFFA: Arabesque

At 6 p.m. at Omni Hotel, 555 S Lamar Street.

• May 18-21: TBRU: Boot Camp

TBRU 22 moves to the Hyatt Regency, 300 Reunion Blvd.

• May 20: Evening of Hope

AID Outreach Center gala and fashion show at 6 p.m. at the Worthington Renaissance Hotel, 200 Main St., Fort Worth.

……………….

Happy New Year

Tarrant County Pride holds its Masques at Midnight New Year’s Eve party and Spirit of Pride Awards presentations Saturday, Dec. 31 at the DFW Airport Marriott South. For information on this and other New Year’s events, see this week’s Gay Agenda listings.

This article appeared in the Dallas Voice print edition December 30, 2016.

