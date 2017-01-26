Gay critics group picks top films, TV for 2016, including ‘Moonlight’

GALECA — the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, of which I am a member — presents awards annually for the best in film, TV and the broader world of entertainment, with an especially concentration on gay-interest works. Voting for The Dorian Awards just ended, and as could be predicted Moonlight was the big winner, taking the prizes for Film of the Year and LGBTQ Film of the Year, Director of the Year (Film or Television) for Barry Jenkins, Film Actor for Mahershala Ali and Screenplay of the Year. Co-star Trevante Rhodes was also singled out as the Rising Star of the Year.

Best Film Actress went to Viola Davis for Fences, while Foreign Language Film went to The Handmaiden. La La Land took the award for Visually Striking Film and O.J.: Made in America was named Best Documentary. Rounding out the film awards were Christine for Unsung Film and The Dressmaker for Camp Film.

In television, Drama of the Year went to The People vs. O.J. Simpson, which also won best actress for Sarah Paulson. Comedy of the Year was awarded to Transparent, which also won best actor for Jeffrey Tambor. Samantha Bee’s Full Frontal was named best Current Affairs Show, and The Real O’Neals was named Unsung TV Show. Drag Race is Camp Show, while Kate McKinnon’s rendition of “Hallelujah” on Saturday Night Live the week after the election was named Musical Performance of the Year.

KcKinnon also tied Lin-Manuel Miranda for Wilde Artist of the Year, honoring a groundbreaking force in entertainment. John Waters was named Timeless STar and Wilde Wit went to the late Carrie Fisher.

