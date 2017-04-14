Gay man given 5 years in prison for animal cruelty

After pleading guilty to a felony animal cruelty charge, Thyren Clent Justus, 36, was sentenced to five years in prison.

In March 2016, Justus was arrested for killing his puppy by stomping on him. He claims he was drunk and doesn’t remember the incident happening.

Pete Schulte, Justus’ defense attorney, asked for probation for his client, while the prosecutor asked for the maximum 10 years in prison.

According to the Dallas Morning News, State District Judge Tracy Holmes asked Justus, “What would cause you to become so violent to an animal like that?”

“I can’t think of anything,” Justus responded. “I’ve never been that angry with anything.”

