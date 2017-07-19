Miss Gay Texas America pageant starts tonight

It’s a direct feeder to the national Miss Gay America, which two years ago crowned Dallas’ own Asia O’Hara (and was once held for a time by Alyssa Edwards). So it goes to figure that the Miss Gay Texas America pageant is kinda a big deal. And you can see just how big a deal starting tonight at the Rose Room.

July 18 and 19 are the preliminary rounds, when you can see all the contestants (cover is $10 each night), and July 20 is the Review Show ($10), which starts at 11 p.m. Then you can turn out for the big event on July 21 starting at 9 p.m., when the Top 10 compete ($25). Reigning Miss Gay Texas America Sofia Anderson will be on hand to crown the winner.

