GLBT Chamber seeks Business Excellence Award nominations

Posted on 20 Dec 2016 at 4:14pm

glbtchamberlogoThe North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its 2016 Business Excellence Awards. The Business Excellence Awards recognize the accomplishments of outstanding businesses, individuals and organizations that have had a positive impact on the North Texas GLBT community.

Nominations, which may come from anyone in the community, are open from now until Monday, Jan. 30, and can be submitted through the Chamber’s website. Awards will be given in several categories including Business of the Year, Emerging Leader, Extra Mile–Community Service, Member Service, Corporate Ally and Supplier Diversity Champion.

Business Excellence Awards will be presented at the Celebration of Excellence Dinner on Friday, April 28. More details about the dinner will follow.

David Taffet

