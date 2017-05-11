Chevrolet wants LGBT parents to keep their kids safe

General Motors diversity office contacted me to let me know May 8-12 is Global Road Safety Week. Chevrolet along with Safe Kids wants LGBT parents to keep their kids safe in the car.

Here’s a list of tips for LGBT families to ensure their children’s car seat is correctly fitted and working properly. Yes, these tips work for opposite-sex parents as well.

Top 5 Things to do at home

1. Right Seat: This is an easy one. Check the label on your car seat to make sure it’s appropriate for your child’s age, weight and height. Like milk, your car seat has an expiration date. Just double check the label on your car seat to make sure it is still safe.

2. Right Place: Kids are VIPs, just ask them. We know all VIPs ride in a back seat, so keep all children in a back seat until they are 13.

3. Right Direction: Keep your child in a rear-facing car seat until at least age 2. When he or she outgrows the seat, move your child to a forward-facing car seat and make sure to attach the top tether after you tighten and lock the seat belt or lower attachments (LATCH).

4. Inch Test: Once your car seat is installed, give it a good shake at the base. Can you move it more than an inch side-to-side or front-to-back? A properly installed seat will not move more than an inch.

5. Pinch Test: Make sure the harness is tightly buckled and coming from the correct slots (check car seat manual). Now, with the chest clip placed at armpit level, pinch the strap at your child’s shoulder. If you are unable to pinch any excess webbing, you’re good to go.

Finally, tell your kids they’re fabulous. OK, that one’s only for the gay parents.

