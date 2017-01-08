Golden Globe winners have a gay ol’ time

The Golden Globe awards did something unusual last night — it entertained not as a drunken rude trainwreck but as a funny festival of film (and TV). Following the opening parody musical number — wherein the typically puppy-whiny host Jimmy Fallon did an extended tribute to nominee La La Land — Fallon got off some terrific one-liners, many jibing the President-Elect. (Look forward to the brain-damaged tweets to critique it).

The award packs some early surprises. Frontrunner best picture Moonlight lost its first category, for best supporting actor nominee Mahershala Ali, to the excellent Aaron Taylor-Johnson for director Tom Ford’s chilling Nocturnal Animals. (Taylor-Johnson bested some of the best nominees of the night, including Jeff Bridges for Hell or High Water, Simon Helberg for Florence Foster Jenkins and Dev Patel for Lion.)

It wasn’t all bad news for Moonlight, though — the film ended up with one win: Best Motion Picture/Drama. It was also my No. 1 film of 2016.

Viola Davis was a popular sentimental win for Fences (supporting actress), but the most heartfelt moment of the night was surely Ryan Gosling, winner as best actor in a musical or comedy for La La Land, in his acceptance speech honoring his wife for all of her sacrifices as he pursued his career.

That wasn’t the film’s only win, though. Best song and score went to La La Land, including out co-lyricist Benj Pasek, whose writing partner Justin Paul tributed “to musical theater nerds everywhere,” as well as to writer-director Damien Chazelle for his screenplay and as best director, actress Emma Stone and best comedy motion picture for a total of seven awards — a record. (Barring ties, no film could win more than nine or ten; no TV show could win more than five.)

As expected, Casey Affleck won best actor in a drama for Manchester by the Sea. He’s the unchallenged frontrunner for the Oscar. The brooding French actress Isabelle Huppert won for the thriller Elle.

Zootopia was the surprise winner for animated feature (opposite Moana, Sing and Kubo and the Two Strings) but it did give the film’s gay director, Byron Howard, the opportunity to thank his husband.

In the TV category, Atlanta (my No. 2 show of 2916) stood out among a lot of gay-friendly series to take best comedy series and best actor for series creator Donald Glover, while out actress Sarah Paulson won best actress in a miniseries portraying Marcia Clark in The People v O.J. Simpson, which also won best limited series (my No. 5 show). It was out-matched by three wins for The Night Manager (actor/miniseries, supporting actor and supporting actress). The Crown on Netflix won best actress/drama (Claire Foy) and best drama series.

Meryl Streep won the Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement, delivering a powerful, political speech.

Here are all the winners.

Motion Pictures

Supporting Actor: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals.

Original Score: La La Land.

Original Song: “City of Stars” La La Land.

Supporting Actress: Viola Davis, Fences.

Actor/Comedy: Ryan Gosling, La La Land.

Screenplay: La La Land.

Animated Feature: Zootopia.

Foreign Film: Elle.

Director: Damien Chazelle, La La Land.

Actress/Comedy: Emma Stone, La La Land.

Motion Picture/Comedy: La La Land.

Actor/Drama: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea.

Actress/Drama: Isabelle Huppert, Elle.

Motion Picture/Drama: Moonlight.

Television

Actor/Drama: Billy Bob Tornton, Goliath.

Actress/Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish.

Series/Comedy: Atlanta.

Actress/Miniseries: Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

Miniseries or TV Movie: The People vs. O.J. Simpson.

Supporting Actor: Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager.

Supporting Actress: Olivia Colman, The Night Manager.

Actor/Miniseries: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager.

Actress/Drama: Claire Foy, The Crown.

Series/Drama: The Crown.

Actor/Comedy: Donald Glover, Atlanta.

Cecil B. DeMille Award: Meryl Streep.

