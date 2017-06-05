Gordon Young on being an openly gay artist in Dallas through the years

Eric Miller with the Art After X project recently shared this video of openly gay Dallas artist Gordon Young talking about his life and his art with Dallas Voice, and agreed to let us share the video with our readers.

With the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, November 1963 was a turning point for Dallas and the country. And while the art scene here in North Texas was shifting to a more national and international perspective, the local art scene remained vibrant and unique. So, “With this in mind, we have begun a project to look not back at the art scene in Dallas, but foreword from 1963. We are interviewing gallery owners, curators and others involved in the art scene then, but this will be a story told mostly through interviews with artists active in the city from that point into the 1980s,” according to the Art After X project leaders. The final product will be a book with a video component.

Watch this interview with Young, then visit Art After X’s Vimeo page for more.

Gordon Young Studio Visit from Art After X on Vimeo.

