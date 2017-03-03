The Grand tour

Get an up-close look at what true home luxury looks like in Dallas

Everyone in real estate knows what a “looky-loo” is: Someone who attends an open house with no intention of buying, but just wants to see how other people live. Well, the Turtle Creek Association wants you to be a looky-loo — in fact, they are counting on it.

On April 9, the TCA will open doors in the gayborhood with its 16th annual Luxury Homes Tour. Three high-rise apartments and two single-family dwellings in the historic area will welcome visitors into their sancti santori to offer a rare look at some of the designer showcases you’ve walked by but never seen up close. Money raised from the event helps the nonprofit in its restoration and preservation efforts.

The tour will be from 1–5 p.m., and culminates with a separately-ticketed post-tour reception, with bites and drinks from chef Abraham Salum.

April 9, 1–5 p.m.

Tickets run from $54–$125 and can be purchased

at TurtleCreekAssociation.org.

