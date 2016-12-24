Two great reasons to get over to Fort Worth over the holidays

The Monet exhibit continues at the Kimball Museum through Jan. 29.

If you love Monet, this is an opportunity to see paintings including rarely exhibited works from private collections and both pieces of Luncheon on the Grass that are reunited after 100 years apart.

Here are his first haystacks, his first use of dots and dashes, the origin of Monet’s style that became known as Impressionism.

Just up the street from the Kimball, the Amon Carter Museum has acquired a landmark painting by acclaimed 20th-century artist George Bellows (1882–1925). The Fisherman (1917) is the first painting by Bellows to enter the collection; the museum already holds a set of 230 lithographs by the artist. The painting is on view beginning December 21 alongside a lithograph of Bellows’ iconic A Stag at Sharkey’s (1909).

“This is one of the museum’s most significant acquisitions in the last 10 years,” said Andrew J. Walker, executive director of the Amon Carter. “Bellows is perhaps most famous for his gritty depictions of early 20th-century New York urban life, but he was equally adept at depicting the powerful force of the American landscape. This fascinating painting adds invaluable depth to our collection and will surely become a visitor favorite.”

