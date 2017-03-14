‘Hamilton’ actors will be featured artists at DTC gala

Posted on 13 Mar 2017 at 8:18am

Harcourt in ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’ at DTC.

The Dallas Theater Center’s Centerstage Gala, it annual fundraiser and frou-frou social event, will take place on May 6, but we already know who the featured entertainment will be.

Two actors from the Broadway production of Hamilton — ensemble member Elizabeth Judd, and Sydney James Harcourt, who played multiple roles including understudying Aaron Burr (and who previously performed in musicals at the DTC, pictured) — will be headlining the event.  Local DJ Spinderella will provide the after-party music.

Individual tickets are $1,000 and after-party tickets from $175. You can learn more here.

 

Arnold Wayne Jones | Follow Me (CriticalMassTX) On Twitter!

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. WATCH: Dallas actors create a ‘Hamilton’ video that deserves to go viral
  2. George Hamilton joins DSM’s tour of ‘La Cage’
  3. Here's a peek at two out artists' works featured tonight at SEED in Deep Ellum
  4. ‘Hamilton’ dominates Tony Award nominations
  5. DFW Actors Give Back donates $10K for kids