Help get HB 225 (ENDA) and HB 290 (pay equity) to the House floor

Rep. Eric Johnson’s employment nondiscrimination bill passed out of committee this week. That doesn’t guarantee a floor debate and vote in the House. Where the bill is placed on the agenda is up to the Calendars Committee.

Call members of the Calendars Committee and urge them to make HB 225 a priority. Reps. Alonzo, Giddings, Koop and Rose are from the Dallas area. If you are their constituents, it’s even more important that you call their offices.

Johnson’s pay equity bill — HB 290 — also passed out of committee. That bill requires equal pay for equal work regardless of gender.

Tell members of the Calendars Committee that HB 225 and HB 290 are a priority and should be set for a floor debate as soon as possible.

