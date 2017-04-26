Heineken offers a whole new kind of beer ad — and it’s kind of amazing Posted on 26 Apr 2017 at 12:30pm Tweet Well, I don’t drink beer. But I definitely think that this ad proves a point: When we are open and honest about who we are, and when we are willing to talk without rancor we can change the world. Thanks Heineken. — Tammye Nash | Follow Me on Twitter!Comments (powered by FaceBook) Related posts: Mexico Markets First Gay Beer? Four Corners debuts canned beer Friday Amazing father-son team ‘Amazing Race’ casts Soulfource’s Rev. Mel White and screenwriter son It's amazing what a difference an election makes Beer and pizza going to the dogs