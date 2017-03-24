It’s here! Here’s the first episode of DVtv in Spayse! (Live)

Posted on 24 Mar 2017 at 9:43pm

DVtv in Spayse (LIve) episode one: Brad Pritchett, Brandi Amara Skyy, Israel Luna and Tammye Nash

Today (Friday, March 24), we aired the very first episode of DVtv in Spayse! (Live), streaming it live from the Spayse Station, the internet TV studio at Israel Luna’s Spayse Studios.

I was thrilled to have Israel himself, DVtv video host Brad Pritchett and new Dallas Voice contributor Brandi Amara Skyy there to carry the show. They are OUTstanding!

For now, click here to watch the show on the Spayse Station YouTube channel. Soon as I get the embed code, I will have it here on our site, too.

AND put it on your calendar to tune in next Friday at 4 p.m. to see DVtv in Spayse! (Live).

Tammye Nash | Follow Me on Twitter!

Comments (powered by FaceBook)

Related posts:

  1. Behind the Tie: DVtv at the Black Tie Dinner beneficiary announcement party
  2. DVtv: Resource Center open house, Part 2
  3. DVtv: Tiffany, Debbie Gibson light up 11th annual MetroBall
  4. DVtv: Stepping in back in time for fun at Scarborough Renaissance Festival
  5. Coming Friday: DVtv in SPAYSE!