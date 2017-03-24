It’s here! Here’s the first episode of DVtv in Spayse! (Live)

Today (Friday, March 24), we aired the very first episode of DVtv in Spayse! (Live), streaming it live from the Spayse Station, the internet TV studio at Israel Luna’s Spayse Studios.

I was thrilled to have Israel himself, DVtv video host Brad Pritchett and new Dallas Voice contributor Brandi Amara Skyy there to carry the show. They are OUTstanding!

For now, click here to watch the show on the Spayse Station YouTube channel. Soon as I get the embed code, I will have it here on our site, too.

AND put it on your calendar to tune in next Friday at 4 p.m. to see DVtv in Spayse! (Live).

