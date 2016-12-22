Holiday Gift Guide — last-minute suggestions!

Christmas is almost here, and that means you are screwed. What to get for those people on your list who really deserve something great… but you have no ideas what to get them?

Fear not, dear last-minute shoppers! That’s what we’re here for — with clothes, shoes, food, drink and gadgets to chose from!

CLOTHING

Dress to impress. You know the cliche that every woman needs a gay man to dress her? Well, it’s a cliche for a reason: The gays have a good eye for fashion. But if you don’t, no need to panic. Two companies owned by gay men have done all the hard work, and you benefit.

Blade + Blue, the baby of San Francisco-based Peter Pappas, produces limited-quantity clothing in hipster-chic styles: Flannels, plaids, skinny ties (like the charcoal chambray tie, $59, pictured, paired smartly with a pattern shirt), exudes a vintage look with modern tailoring. Shipping is free with $100 purchase, and you can get a 15 percent discount with the code SAVE15.

Also out of California, Shaun Rosenstein and Krijn Mossel with King & Stone have come up with some sexy-fun styles for men’s shoes that are sure to appeal to the footwear fanatic in your life. Several styles come out each season, in amazing colors, like the eye-catching garnet-and-olive colored comfort-fitting Adamair ($125) style, pictured, with rubber soul. Like them all? Sign you sweetie up for the subscription service and never have him worry about shopping for shoes again.

Uncommonly involved. Common Ground designs shoes, but really, they are trying to make the world a better place. The footwear company is as devoted to social justice as to foot comfort, with these comfortably, slip-ons that promote gender equality and marriage ($70). Or maybe you feel strongly about immigration or gun violence? They have a pair for those causes, too. You can really start a conversation with these shoes … and look cool doing so.

FOOD AND KITCHEN

Salsa!… And we don’t mean the dance. This is Texas — we like our chiles, our spices, our heat. Remember those TV ads about salsa from “New York City”? Well, F.N. Hot Salsa — supposedly named for “forgetful Ned,” but we know what it means — is a Texas-based purveyor of salsa with some heat. Of course, you can get it in a mild format, but why would you? And while you’re at it, why not check out their habanero jelly, which turns a cracker into a firecracker? We love this stuff, and your Texas honey will to.

Available at Central Market. $4.99.

Something’s brewing. If you’re gift-ee is more about liquid heat than spice on the tongue, the folks at Krups have killer products for the caffeine addict. The sleek EC314 Coffee Maker can brew a perfect pot of java… or a perfect cup. Fully programmable, and with Krups’ legendary quality, the machine gussies up any kitchen countertop. And throw in the F203 spice and coffee grinder to let them create the ideal grind of beans for their taste.

Available online at locally at Bed Bath & Beyond, JCPenney and other retailers.

All tea, no shade. Our friends at The Cultured Cup do a great job of combining excellent food items (teas, coffees, sweets) with quality products and kitchen goods (storage tins, kettles, infusers) for the “epicurious” person on your list. From a Breville milk frother to their “French Collection” assortment of teas inspired by French wines and perfumes, you’re sure to find the perfect gift.

Happy holidays!

