HRC phone banking continues; volunteers needed

As Texas lawmakers prepare to convene in Austin for a special session that will once again include efforts to pass an anti-trans bathroom bill, the Human Rights Campaign/DFW continues its phone banks, and they are looking for volunteers to participate.

Those who volunteer for the phone banking will be calling Texans in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex to remind them to call their state representatives and senators and voice opposition to the bathroom bill and other bad legislation, according to HRC field organizer Criss Ruiz.

Phone banks will be in operation from 4-8 p.m. at the Dallas County Democratic Party headquarters, 4209 Parry Ave., on July 18, July 25, Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15.

For information, email Ruiz at CrissRuiz@hrc.org.

Comments (powered by FaceBook)