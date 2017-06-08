Impulse hosts speed-dating event Sunday

Pilikia, a tiki patio bar near Downtown, serves Polynesian-style drinks, so it’s appropriate that an event there would be named for a Hawaiian word.

Well, at least sound like a Hawaiian word.

Kummoniwannalaya (say it slowly) is Dallas’ Impulse Group’s latest community outreach, is a speed-dating event, set to take place at Pilikia on Sunday. The idea is to remove the stigma of one’s HIV status in a friendly, fun and open atmosphere. “When you remove the stigma of HIV from dating, you open yourself up to even more possible Mr. Rights… or summer flings,” says Erik Vasquez, Impulse’s local events director.

The event takes place from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Local YouTube star Dallas Sheraton will host. It’s free, but get tickets early here.

